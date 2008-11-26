[May 02, 2023] New Job Platform, Gigs, Secures $2.7 Million in Pre-Seed Funding to Connect Companies to Job Seekers Looking for Hourly Roles in Their Neighborhood

Gigs, the job platform that connects companies to job seekers looking for hourly jobs in their neighborhood, announced today the company's official launch of its employer portal to help retailers, food and beverage, logistics, and hospitality companies with their full-time and part-time hiring needs. The news comes jointly with the company announcing $2.7 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Slauson & Co with additional investment from Wonder Ventures and several angel investors. Gigs intends to use the funds to invest in product, engineering, marketing, and sales to further its goal of helping companies find qualified candidates and job seekers to find part-time or full-time work that matches their skills and interests. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005509/en/ Gigs - reach hundred of job seekers looking for hourly gigs. (Graphic: Business Wire) Gigs is an innovative platform that simplifies the matching process for both employers and job seekers. The platform allows companies to source local job candidates that meet specific qualification criteria. Additionally, employers can showcase their brand on Gigs through photos and video. For job seekers, Gigs organizes job listings by location, provides a pay range for every position, and makes job postings more engaging with dynamic visual components. By providing a convenient and transparent way for employers to connect with local job seekers, Gigs makes it easy to find the perfect fit for hourly job openings. "We are thrilled to launch Gigs and offer a new solution to help connect companies and job seekers in their neighborhoods," said Allen Narcisse, Founder and CEO of Gigs. "By enhaning transparency in the job market, Gigs makes it easier and faster for companies and job seekers to find what works for them. We believe that Gigs will transform the way people find hourly jobs in their community."



According to the Society for Human Resource Management, the United States is experiencing a persistent labor shortage which worsened following the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, 76.1 million workers aged 16 and older - representing more than half of all wage and salary workers - were paid at hourly rates in 2021. With nearly 80 million roles going unfilled, Gigs provides employers with a platform that targets quality job seekers eliminating the need to overspend on job postings that yield unqualified candidates. Prior to founding Gigs, Founder and CEO Allen Narcisse co-founded Ebyline, a platform that connected experienced content creators with publishers and brands. Ebyline was sold to Izea in 2015 and is now listed on Nasdaq. A veteran of the rideshare industry, Narcisse led Southern California operations at UberEATS as well as West Coast markets at Lyft. Most recently, Narcisse was Chief Operating Officer of Workrise, a leading energy-focused labor marketplace that has raised more than $750 million in venture funding.

"We're excited to announce our investment into Gigs. Allen exemplifies all of the best founder traits. He's a brilliant operator, and his experience shines through his execution. We're impressed by the team he's assembling, and their deep-rooted expertise in building leading marketplace businesses," said Austin Clements, Managing Partner of Slauson & Co. "Gigs' dedication to creating a modern, refreshed experience for hourly workers and employers is unique and forward-thinking for this industry. We have no doubt they will make a lasting change for the jobs space." Gigs is available for job seekers and companies nationally. To learn more about Gigs, visit getgigs.co or follow Gigs on TikTok, LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter. About Gigs: Gigs is a Los Angeles-based start-up company that helps businesses succeed by helping find the most qualified hourly workers. While established solutions serve the entire labor force, Gigs is creating a marketplace that matches businesses and workers based on the leading indicators of reliability: geographic location and pay transparency. For more information, visit getgigs.co. Link to visual: gigs_linkedin-001.png View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005509/en/

