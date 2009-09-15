TMCnet News
New HP Automation Solutions Advance 3D Printing Path to Production at Scale
CHICAGO and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at RAPID+TCT, North America’s largest additive manufacturing event, HP Inc. (Booth 4618) announced new automation solutions, and expanded materials, software, and services to help customers scale 3D printed parts production. HP has also promoted several of its current Digital Manufacturing Network (DMN) members to its exclusive group of HP Digital Manufacturing Partners (DMP). In addition, Endeavor 3D, a leading contract manufacturer and one of the new DMPs, is adding Metal Jet capabilities to its existing Multi Jet Fusions (polymers) manufacturing services.
“Companies large and small, in markets around the world, are turning to 3D printing for faster, more flexible, more personalized, and more resilient and sustainable production,” said Didier Deltort, president of Personalization & 3D Printing, HP Inc. “It’s promising to see the development of so many game-changing 3D printed applications across automotive, consumer, healthcare, and industrial, but to disrupt industries, these parts must be manufactured at scale. To help our customers scale effectively and efficiently, HP remains laser focused on delivering industrial hardware, supplies, software, and services supporting the entirety of the digital production workflow from application design to final parts production.”
Automating Production Workflows
As customers scale, AM workflows become more complex. To help simplify these increasingly complex workflows, improve productivity and quality, and reduce costs, HP is introducing two new automation solutions for Multi Jet Fusion customers.
Expanded Materials, Software, and Services
Along with its industrial 3D printing hardware, HP is developing or partnering on innovative materials, software, services, and post processing solutions. To enable a broad range of applications across industries, HP continues to work closely on materials development with partners including Arkema, BASF, Evonik, and Lubrizol. This includes general availability of the new ESTANE 3D M88A TPU, a flexible and highly durable material which enables complex geometries and lattice structures.
To help polymers and metals customers optimize part development and scale production, HP is offering a portfolio of software products within its HP Digital Production Suite and is collaborating with other software providers to integrate Factory IT and Manufacturing Execution System (MES) solutions. The HP Digital Production Suite now features expanded software products designed to help customers develop metals applications more quickly and easily. HP 3D Digital Sintering and HP 3D Process Development software each support the commercial Metal Jet S100 Solution.
To accelerate the path to production and reduce barriers to entry, HP Digital Production Services provides customers access to a variety of Professional and Financial Services. HP Professional Services includes support for design (DfAM), application development, and 3D printing factory set-up. HP Financial Services leverages partner programs to provide flexible financing and business models including leasing and subscription options.
HP is also collaborating across the post processing ecosystem to ensure customers have access to a broad range of alternatives from providers including AM Flow, AMT, DyeMansion, and Rösler Group AM Solutions.
Partner and Customer Momentum
To meet the growing demand for high-quality final parts production, HP continues to expand its DMN. More than 60 members around the world are providing high-quality manufacturing services and enabling OEMs to build their digital supply chain. The DMN includes the Digital Manufacturing Partners (DMPs) and Multi Jet Fusion Production Professionals.
HP DMPs are a select group of premiere parts service providers certified by HP through onsite assessment to ensure they are equipped to meet the highest standards for manufacturing expertise, part quality and reliability. HP has recently promoted Athena, Endeavor 3D, and The Technology House (TTH) to DMP. Endeavor 3D is expanding its HP-enabled manufacturing services in its factory in Douglasville, Georgia, adding HP’s Metal Jet S100 Solution to its existing fleet of HP Jet Fusion 5200 and 5420W systems.
“Adding HP’s Metal Jet capabilities to our manufacturing services enables us to provide more to our customers,” stated Phil Arnold, CEO, Endeavor 3D. “Top-down, our expert engineering team believes that this technology will help manufacturers reshore production and we are excited to be a major player in that supply chain."
To learn more about HP’s DMN visit www.hp.com/go/DigitalManufacturingNetwork.
HP at Rapid+TCT
Visit HP Booth 4618 to learn more about HP’s new solutions, services, software, and materials, and see the latest production applications. HP will also participate in several thought leadership panels at the event, including:
About HP
HP Inc. Media Relations:
