New Sense Report: Unlocking Energy Efficiency for US Homeowners
Survey results show that US homeowners crave energy-saving solutions but struggle without the right tools
More than half of respondents have spent money to improve energy efficiency of their home
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense, the leader in real-time home energy intelligence, released the first-ever Sense Consumer Energy Insights Report. Drawing from more than 1,600 US survey respondents, the report reveals striking demand for energy efficient solutions, but a lack of accessible tools to manage home energy use.
You can view the Sense Consumer Energy Insights Report here.
Key Findings Include:
"Consumers want to use less energy and live more efficiently, but they lack the tools they need to effectively manage their home energy use. When home energy is visible only in monthly bills, most people remain in the dark," said Dee Zepf, Sense VP Product. "As the world moves toward widespread electrification, now more than ever before people need powerful insights to change how and when they use energy. Just like real-time traffic information changed the way we drive, real-time energy insights from the Sense app will help people make the right investments in their home and guide them to actions that will save energy, lower electricity bills and reduce our carbon footprint."
Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smart and more efficient. Sense uses high-resolution waveform data, machine learning, and AI to provide real-time, engaging consumer applications that give people insights into how energy is used in their homes and will increasingly be used for automation as appliances in the home become connected. Sense has partnered with industry leading smart meter and hardware manufacturers to embed Sense intelligence as software on utility meters. By integrating this technology with utility meters, Sense is for the first time allowing utilities to provide a real-time detailed view of energy use across all customers.
