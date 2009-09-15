[May 01, 2023] ManageEngine's MSSP Edition of Log360 Cloud Addresses Unique Business Challenges of MSSPs

TMCnet News According to a recent ManageEngine study, organizations are currently facing a shortage of cybersecurity staff. With budgeting constraints and the current economic situation, addressing security challenges and moving to a higher security maturity level is difficult for enterprises. Additionally, organizations are finding that the overall cost of deploying and managing security solutions, including SIEM solutions, is higher than the price of managed security services. Due to these factors, more and more enterprises are looking to MSSPs for their security needs.



However, MSSPs also face specific business challenges, such as managing the security of their clients without compromising on data segregation, as well as optimizing resource utilization and maintenance costs to increase their profit margins. As Manikandan Thangaraj, Vice President of ManageEngine (News - Alert) explains, 'the MSSP market is set for expansion, but MSSPs have to assure their clients that data segregation and security are ensured continually. This requires additional investments in the appropriate technology, hardware, and personnel, reducing the profit margins of MSSPs.'

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho (News - Alert) Corporation, has launched the Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Edition of its cloud-based Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution, Log360 Cloud. This new offering is designed to help MSSPs address the unique business challenges they face and ultimately drive up their profit margins. ManageEngine provides a comprehensive suite of IT management solutions and tools that help businesses simplify and automate their IT operations. ManageEngine's solutions cover various aspects of IT management, including network and server management, IT security management, help desk management, and application management. Log360 Cloud's MSSP Edition is designed to tackle these challenges. The cloud-based solution leverages the advantages of cloud deployment, allowing MSSPs to ensure data segregation and security with no additional effort. The solution offers multi-tenancy, Role-Based Access Controls (RBACs), security analytics, and incident management and threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) features. This makes it the perfect fit to address the requirements of MSSPs, ensuring their clients' data is secure and enabling them to drive up their profit margins. Log360 Cloud's MSSP Edition offers several capabilities. Firstly, data segregation with multi-tenancy, which allows MSSPs to seamlessly manage multiple customer profiles from a single console without compromising data security. Each customer's data is logically separated from that of the others using a set of secure protocols in the framework. Additionally, the data of MSSPs and their customers are securely stored in the cloud and encrypted at rest and in transit, with Log360 Cloud compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR (News - Alert), CLOUD 714132 ISO/IEC 27017, and more, ensuring continuous monitoring to secure customers' data. Log360 Cloud also guarantees around-the-clock availability of services. It is hosted on Zoho's cloud infrastructure and follows Zoho's operational security protocols, ensuring high availability, resilience, and business continuity. Furthermore, the solution addresses the stricter restrictions of who can view which customer's data with RBACs that allow each of the MSSP's security analysts to view the information of only a specific customer. High-end security features are also a key component of Log360 Cloud's capabilities. It covers extensive auditing and reporting, forensic analysis, TDIR, compliance management, security analytics, and cloud security. Additionally, Log360 Cloud offers flexible pricing, allowing MSSPs to choose granular data retention policies and storage space allocation for each of their customers. This ensures that MSSPs can save a lot on resource utilization and log storage costs, without affecting performance. Finally, Log360 Cloud promises a fast time to value with quick deployment. SIEM services are notorious for taking months to deploy and demonstrate value. However, with a simple sign-up process, preconfigured modules, and simple enablement procedures, Log360 Cloud quickly fulfills the deployment, configuration, and resource management requirements of customers.





