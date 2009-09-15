[May 01, 2023]

Kore.ai's Agent Assist and Zendesk Support Enhance Contact Center Performance

TMCnet News

Enterprise conversational AI platform and solutions provider Kore.ai has announced the integration of its conversational AgentAssist with Zendesk Support's intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) automation. This IVA for contact center agents aims to expand Zendesk Support capabilities across digital channels, handling various lead generation and sales processes through a more fluid user experience.







By accessing customer information from CRMs and other third-party systems at the beginning of a conversation, AgentAssist equips call center agents with context related to customer objectives. This new integration is designed to reduce average handling time and boost contact center productivity through agent automation assistance, real-time customer information, next-best-action suggestions, and automated case summaries.

Kore.ai IVAs employ natural language understanding (NLU) and contextual intelligence in order to discern user intent, sentiment, and tone. AgentAssist offers next-best-action prompts to agents based on the detected intent or conversation stage. These actions can involve triggering API calls, launching applications, or initiating a robotic process automation (RPA). Additionally, AgentAssist can execute transactions with customer accounts and CRM databases, ensuring smooth action fulfillment and automation.

The integration of AgentAssist with Zendesk Support empowers contact center agents to respond to customers more quickly and accurately. Businesses stand to benefit significantly from this technology, with Gartner (News - Alert) estimating that agent assistance technology will save companies up to $80 billion by 2026. AgentAssist can handle tasks like balance transfers, appointment bookings, field service scheduling, policy updates, and gathering customer information, allowing live agents to focus on more high-value interactions like upselling or cross-selling.

By integrating with enterprise CRM and other backend systems, AgentAssist can launch applications, run RPA flows, and offer automated conversational suggestions based on customer conversation history and intent. Kore.ai's IVA platform boasts leading natural language processing (NLP), support for over 100 languages, as well as the ability to summarize customer conversations to expedite post-call wrap up and record-keeping.

The Kore.ai Intelligent AgentAssist integration for Zendesk Support is now available on the Zendesk marketplace.