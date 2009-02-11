[April 28, 2023] FluentStream's Channel Program Empowers Partners for Success

TMCnet News Channel partner programs have become increasingly important for communications service providers in recent years. The market is becoming more competitive, and companies are looking for ways to differentiate themselves from their competitors. By partnering with other businesses, communication service providers can expand their reach, increase their customer base, and gain access to new markets.



Partner programs also provide communication service providers with access to new technologies and tools that they may not have developed in-house. These tools and resources can help providers stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of their customers. Additionally, channel partner programs provide a way for communication service providers to build relationships with other businesses, which can lead to long-term partnerships and increased revenue streams.

FluentStream, the cloud communications provider for small and midsize organizations, announced key advancements to its Channel Partner (News - Alert) Program. FluentStream has grown as a cloud communication provider for small and midsize organizations in the U.S. The company has won several awards for its services. The company's platform is designed to provide businesses with flexibility, scalability, and efficiency while improving collaboration and productivity. Its Channel Partner Program is designed for businesses and individuals who wish to resell FluentStream's cloud-based communication solutions. Channel partners offer a full suite of communication solutions, including VoIP phone systems, video conferencing, SMS messaging,and more, to their clients. The program provides access to extensive training and support resources, allowing partners to deliver high-quality service to their clients. The FluentStream Channel Partner Program offers flexible pricing and commission structures, which can be tailored to meet the specific needs of each partner's business. Marketing and sales resources are also available to help partners grow their business and reach new clients. FluentStream provides various benefits to its Channel Partners, including access to a dedicated Partner Portal, co-branding opportunities, and ongoing support from FluentStream's team of experts. Overall, the program aims to establish a strong partnership between FluentStream and its partners, enabling them to succeed in the competitive communication solutions market. According to Cass Gilmore, CEO of FluentStream, the company listened closely to its partners and continues to evolve to meet their needs. The new advancements in the channel program include expanding communication channels, delivering more resources to enable partners to meet customers' needs, and providing features and products that meet the evolving needs of customers, making engagement easier for partners. The announcement of FluentStream's new iOS Admin App and the Partner Portal, which will be launched in May, are some of the channel program advancements to improve the partner experience. These tools aim to give partners self-sufficiency at each step of the customer journey and visibility into their customers' onboarding journey. The app will make it easier for customer administrators and partners to manage the FluentStream phone system remotely by using an iOS device. Meanwhile, the Partner Portal allows partners to register leads and create quotes, monitor customer onboarding progress, and gain access to account case details. Marissa Barcza, FluentStream's new Vice President of Channel and Customer Success, is responsible for driving the strategy development and execution for a variety of partner and customer experience programs and operations. With her deep experience working with UCaaS providers and serving the SMB segment of customers, Barcza is expected to bring operational rigor to team strategies, allowing FluentStream to scale efficiently without sacrificing the experience for channel partners or customers. FluentStream has been offering cloud-based unified communications solutions for small and midsize organizations since 2013. The company provides an all-in-one solution that combines voice, video, messaging, and collaboration tools. FluentStream's solutions are customizable and scalable, and the company prides itself on its award-winning support. The channel partner program is essential for FluentStream's growth and success. The program allows partners to sell and provide services under the brand of the service provider while providing them with support and resources to ensure their success. This collaboration between the service provider and its partners benefits both parties, enabling them to grow their business, reach more customers, and achieve their goals. FluentStream's announcement of the advancements to its channel partner program signifies the company's commitment to its partners and their customers. The new tools and resources provided in the channel partner program aim to improve the partner experience, enable partners to meet customers' evolving needs, and help them achieve success. FluentStream's investment in its channel partner program highlights the importance of collaboration between service providers and their partners in achieving growth and success.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



