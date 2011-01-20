[April 27, 2023] Kubiya.ai: The Next Generation AI-Enabled Engineering Assistant for DevOps Professionals

TMCnet News Kubiya.ai, a new AI-powered engineering assistant, has been introduced to the market, providing DevOps professionals with personalized, efficient and secure recommendations. The tool aims to make the lives of DevOps professionals easier and quicker by using everyday language to interact with users and provide personalized recommendations.



Kubiya focuses on improving operations while keeping things safe and organized, similar to Github Co-Pilot. Kubiya.ai's platform simplifies access to DevOps functions, streamlining the process of creating and managing automations, workflows, and knowledge assets. This cost-effective solution is designed to integrate into organizational processes with ease, providing users with thousands of pre-built use-cases that can be actioned through natural language, reducing time-to-value to minutes.

Kubiya.ai's solution is a headless internal developer platform (IDP) that lives within Slack, Teams, and CLI. Users can provision resources, trigger CI/CD Jobs, Kubernetes deployments, cloud cost usage reports, Git, Jira, Terraform, and other DevOps functions without leaving the comfort of their favorite chat apps or mobile device. The self-learning ability of Kubiya.ai is an exciting development that adapts to new scenarios based on user-specific data and feedback. Kubiya.ai is specifically designed for engineering platforms and knowledge management, offering a ChatGPT-like experience for users. The solution is ideal for businesses that are looking to keep a technology edge in today's fast-paced environment. "For businesses looking to keep a technology edge in today's fast-paced environment there is no easy 'off-ramp' other than to continually invest in additional headcount. Kubiya offers a 'cheat-code' to operational efficiency, where we don't just teach one person in the organization how to 'fish', we give the entire 'village' a fishing net," said Amit Eyal Govrin, CEO of Kubiya.ai. Kubiya.ai has an intuitive user interface, allowing users to interact using everyday language. The tool focuses on improving operations while keeping things safe and organized. This is similar to Github Co-Pilot, which uses AI to provide programmers with personalized and efficient code recommendations. Kubiya.ai's goal is to make the lives of DevOps professionals easier and quicker by providing personalized and secure recommendations. Kubiya.ai has made an immediate impact on traditional engineering solutions, with customers enjoying a near-immediate impact. The tool's self-learning ability, called behavioral AI, adapts to new scenarios based on user-specific data and feedback. This is a significant advancement for AI-powered tools and could lead to further developments in the future. Kubiya.ai is a key development in the AI-powered tool industry. The tool's natural language capabilities and self-learning ability make it unique, offering users personalized and secure recommendations.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



