[April 26, 2023]

Frost & Sullivan's UCaaS Market Report Recognizes Sangoma

TMCnet News

Sangoma Technologies received recognition from research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. The company has been awarded a leadership position in the Frost Radar: North American UCaaS Market 2022 report.







This is the second time that Sangoma (News - Alert) has been recognized as a leader in the UCaaS marketplace. In 2020, Sangoma received Frost & Sullivan's North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its extensive portfolio of UC solutions.

Sangoma delivers cloud-based CaaS solutions for companies of all sizes. The company's UCaaS solutions include Business Voice/Business Voice+, Switchvox (News - Alert) Cloud and CommUnity. These multiple UCaaS solutions, paired with Sangoma's contact center, video conferencing, CPaaS-based application capabilities and broad managed services portfolio such as SD-WAN, internet access and security enable Sangoma to address a wide range of SMB and distributed enterprise customer use cases.

Sangoma's breadth of services is matched by its global footprint. The company's presence in over 100 countries provides opportunities for its expanded UCaaS portfolio to address untapped customer needs in less mature markets. The company's differentiated offerings provide customers with convenience and peace of mind.

Sangoma's most recent acquisitions of UCaaS providers Star2Star and NetFortris have also been highlighted by Frost & Sullivan (News - Alert) in the 2022 report. The acquisitions have broadened Sangoma's UCaaS solutions suite to meet business needs. With the acquisitions, Sangoma now offers a wide range of UCaaS solutions to its customers.

The news of Sangoma's recognition in the Frost Radar: North American UCaaS Market 2022 report is significant for a number of reasons. First, it highlights the company's commitment to providing innovative UCaaS solutions to its customers. Second, it showcases Sangoma's ability to compete in the industry.