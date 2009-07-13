[April 26, 2023] New global mobility service line: Valtech ushers in a new era for mobility consulting led by Managing Director Peter Ivanov

APRIL 25, 2023 Delivering 360° expertise and unique cross-vertical knowledge – services include process organization, strategic consulting, customer experience, and technology implementation Valtech today announced the expansion of its global mobility offering, launching a new mobility service line led by industry veteran, Peter Ivanov.







Designed to support companies in this new era of mobility, the service line will enable businesses to respond to rapid changes and shifting customer expectations across the industry.



The manufacturing and development of vehicles is only one part of the puzzle in today’s automotive and mobility landscape, where we see OEMs transforming into tech companies, the development of autonomous driving systems, alternative fuels, and mobility-as-a-service offerings.





Olivier Padiou, CEO at Valtech: “The mobility sector needs to reinvent itself, and fast. Change is always challenging, but it brings considerable opportunities for players – car companies, tier-one suppliers, and even public transport providers. This is why we’re putting Peter in the driving seat. He’s perfectly placed to support the industry at this pivotal moment, thanks to his unrivaled knowledge of the automotive industry and experience working on lighthouse projects for a world-leading OEM. We are confident he will further strengthen Valtech’s innovation mindset and problem-solving capabilities to play a critical role in securing the future of our mobility clients.” Valtech’s new offering now brings together over 20 years of expertise under one global umbrella – including experts from Valtech Mobility, the company’s joint venture with Volkswagen, spanning North America to Europe, Japan, China, and India. It also represents the culmination of Valtech’s continued investment in the mobility and automotive space. Not least the acquisition of Detroit-based, Tome, who joined the company at the beginning of this year. Tome is a pioneer in the field of vulnerable road users, uniting the car, bicycle, scooter, city infrastructure, and consumer technology sectors to make roads safer for everyone. With the acquisition, Valtech is now ideally positioned to combine premium in-car experiences with safety, accessibility, and sustainability.



By offering end-to-end services spanning strategic consulting, process organization, customer journey design, technology build, and implementation, Valtech’s approach looks beyond software and technology to examine customer experience as a whole.



Peter Ivanov, MD (Managing Director) at Valtech said, “After working in-house for many years, I am excited to be back on the agency side, where I can be a part of the bigger picture. I like to be at the forefront of innovation and Valtech is the perfect place for me to actively shape the future of the mobility sector.” Although new to this role, he isn’t new to Valtech. Previously MD of our joint venture with Volkswagen, Valtech Mobility, focused on the connected car, Peter has also worked in-house at Audi AG, where he played a key role in the development of e-mobility services of the Audi e-tron as well as the development of digital service and ECUs for numerous VW Group vehicles. Based out of Munich, Peter will be supported by regional leads for Valtech’s key mobility markets – North America, Europe, and Asia.



“Our ability to offer a true 360° experience, both in-car and out-of-car, gives us a unique position in the market, making us the ideal bridge between mobility clients, technology partners, and big tech. But what really sets Valtech apart is our enormous body of in-house expertise spanning all verticals. This is crucial, because to ensure future success, automotive and mobility companies need to look beyond their immediate competitors for learnings and innovation.” Said Peter.



