[April 26, 2023] New nonprofit provides architecture resources for youth and young professionals

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARKITEX is a new nonprofit organization providing resources and guidance to youth and young professionals pursuing a career in architecture. Founded by MOA Architecture Inc. CEO and architect Michael Allen, the organization envisions a future where youth from all backgrounds have access to architecture education. "I created ARKITEX because I believe more widespread visibility for the profession, as well as resources, guidance and encouragement will help create the opportunity for more young people to see and choose architecture as a career path," said Allen. The website arkitexfoundation.org is the central hub for resources and information for youth, youg professionals, schools and community organizations. Free resources available now include:



Webinars for elementary, middle, high-school, and college students.

Activities for youth interested in design projects.

Information regarding the architecture profession, college programs, professional and student organizations, the licensure process, and top software programs used in the field. Alone in the Forest, an adventure book following a design project from start to finish for ages nine through 12, is also available for purchase. Authored by Allen, the book is the first of a series that will appeal to various age groups. "As we grow and develop as an organization and establish more school and community partnerships, our resources will be regularly updated and expanded," said Corrinda Brown-Cryer, executive director of ARKITEX. "These initial resources are just the beginning."

The organization is also connecting with youth and young professionals on social media channels Facebook (@Arkitex Foundation) and Instagram (@arkitexfoundation). "We want to be a platform for quality architecture education, and we welcome additional resources from those who share our vision," said Brown-Cryer. "We have already established some great relationships with schools and community organizations, and we look forward to reaching as many young people as possible." View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-nonprofit-provides-architecture-resources-for-youth-and-young-professionals-301808113.html SOURCE Arkitex Foundation

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]