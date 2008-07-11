[April 26, 2023] New Ivanti Wavelink Report Shows 85% of Supply Chain Professionals Plan to Invest in Technology to Increase Productivity in the Next Year

Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, today announce the results of its "Heavy Lift: Supply Chain Trends for 2023." Ivanti Wavelink worked with more than 200 warehouse workers, drivers, line workers, warehouse managers, analysts, customer support specialists, and C-suite to gauge the current state of the supply chain. A key takeaway from the survey is that technology increasingly plays an important part in productivity as labor challenges continue. The survey indicates it's difficult-and critical-to get and keep the right people in the right roles, and respondents are looking to intuitive technology to help workers do their jobs as efficiently and effectively as possible. Respondents' concerns over labor shortages and enabling worker productivity were consistent-and significant-throughout the study. Time to train the workforce (52%) and high turnover (50%) were the most-noted workforce challenges. Additionally, 41% also cited the need for digital upskilling. To help address these concerns, organizations are embracing technology and automation to enhance worker experience and productivity. Around 85% of respondents plan to invest in new technology and/or build upon existing technology in the next year, with more than half (53%) indicating they intend to increase automation by up to 30%. The right technology can be leveraged to make warehouse jobs easier, more efficient, more productive, and with far less physical burden. The most-used tools were hand-held mobile computers with barcode scanners (58%) and tablets (50%). Wearable computers and automated picking tools are currently less utilized but trending upwards, with respondents indicating that these tools are the top items they plan to invest in throughout the next year. Tech that's easy to deploy and is ultra-dependable could accelerate adoption. The survey says that reliability/uptime is the biggest consideration when evaluating new tech (69%), but other concerns are close behind: ease of deployment (67%), ease of learning (63%), and adaptability-characterized as a system that can quickly react to needed changes (63%). "With the current shortage of available labor, many industries are better equipping their teams with technologies that help them optimize workflow. By embracing technology to help streamline operational efficiency, organizations can increase productivity, reduce costs, save time, and improve customer satisfaction," said Brandon Black, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Ivanti Wavelink. "Additionally, by implementing technology and automation that uses real-time data, companies can gain end-to-end visibility that allows them to evaluate information more efficiently and be more agile in mitigating issues." According to the IDC White Paper Next-Generation B2B Integration Enables a Digital-First, Resilient Supply Chain, "Organizations of all sizes need to speed up their transformation initiatives to increase flexibility, agility and visibility for a more resilient supply chain. Digitizing supply chains through modern integration, automation and secure and connected ecosystems makes it easy to manage information flows and uncover the insights to ensure continued operations, even in the face of major disruptions."1 Read the full survey report here.







1 IDC White Paper, sponsored by OpenText Corporation, Next-Generation B2B Integration Enables a Digital First Resilient Supply Chain, doc # CA49778622, January 2023.

About Ivanti Wavelink: Ivanti Wavelink is a global leader in supply chain solutions that focus on task worker operational excellence in business-critical environments. Over 25,000 customers have deployed Ivanti Wavelink solutions to accelerate warehouse operations, reduce risks, and increase productivity through intelligent insights and automation. Our market-leading mobile enterprise platform, combined with our innovative mobile and IIoT solutions, can enhance task worker productivity at the edge and drive efficiency and profit to the bottom line. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, a global technology company that enables and secures Everywhere Work. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink.

