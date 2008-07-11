[April 25, 2023] Comtech's CDM-780 Modem Adapts and Evolves to Deliver SATCOM Services

The satellite communication industry is evolving. The demand for high-speed connectivity is growing, and companies are looking for solutions that can provide reliable and affordable communication services in remote areas. And companies like Comtech are at the forefront of this evolution.



Comtech is a provider of advanced communications solutions for government and commercial customers around the world. The company's products and services include satellite communication systems, messaging systems, mobile data communications, and cybersecurity solutions. Comtech announced that the company has secured multiple orders for its high-speed software-defined modems, the CDM-780, from satellite operators and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Comtech's CDM-780 is designed to support multiple satellite orbits and networks, making it a key tool for blending communication services across different networks. The company's technology leadership and its focus on future networking capabilities have enabled it to secure these contracts, which are a testament to Comtech's position as one of the top companies in the industry. "Our CDM-780 is uniquely positioned to support the blending of communications services across multiple, diverse satellite orbits and networks," said Ken Peterman, president and CEO, Comtech. "These contracts illustrate our continuing technology leadership and fluency in future networking capabilities that can help our customers democratize access to communications and empower individuals, communities, businesses, and governments across the globe." Comtech's technology is used by government agencies, military organizations and commercial customers in a range of industries, including aviation, maritime, oil and gas, and emergency response. The company has a history of providing reliable and innovative communication solutions to customers in challenging environments. The U.S. Department of Defense has been a long-time customer of Comtech. The company has supplied the military with advanced communication technologies that have helped the U.S. military maintain a technological edge over its adversaries. Comtech's technology has been used in a variety of military applications, including battlefield communication, satellite communication, and secure messaging. The company's focus on innovation and its commitment to meeting the needs of its customers have made it a trusted partner of the U.S. military. The CDM-780 modem has an ability to adapt and evolve over time, making it a valuable tool for companies and organizations, like the DoD, that need to provide high-speed connectivity in challenging environments. As the demand for high-speed connectivity continues to grow, Comtech will continue to play a key role in providing reliable and affordable communication solutions to users in some of the most remote locations in the world.





