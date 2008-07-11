[April 25, 2023] NEXTGEN Group Philippines Collaborates with Stellar Cyber to Offer Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions

The Philippines is home to a growing number of businesses that are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks. The country has become a hub for business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, which are a major target for cybercriminals. These companies handle sensitive data for their clients, making them an attractive target for cyber-attacks. In recent years, there have been several high-profile data breaches in the country, highlighting the need for better cybersecurity measures.



NEXTGEN Group Philippines and Stellar Cyber have announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing cybersecurity solutions for businesses in the Philippines. The partnership will offer a suite of cybersecurity solutions that will sit alongside NEXTGEN's diverse and complementary vendor portfolio leveraging their Open XDR platform. NEXTGEN Group Philippines is a provider of cybersecurity and data resiliency solutions. The company has a wide-ranging portfolio of vendors that it partners with to provide its clients with a variety of solutions to address different cybersecurity challenges. The company has an experienced team of cybersecurity professionals who are equipped to support customers in implementing these solutions.

Stellar Cyber is a cybersecurity company that provides a unified platform for organizations to manage their security operations. The platform combines multiple security technologies into a single, unified platform, providing organizations with a complete view of their security posture. With advanced threat detection and response capabilities, the platform helps organizations stay ahead of the curve and proactively defend against cyberattacks. The combination of NEXTGEN's extensive portfolio of vendors and Stellar Cyber's advanced platform will provide businesses with a comprehensive suite of tools to protect against cyber-attacks. The partnership will also enable organizations in the region to enhance their cybersecurity posture and better protect their sensitive data leveraging Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform. "Partnering with Stellar Cyber allows us to provide our channel partners with a cybersecurity solution that combines the best technologies with expertise, capability and an advanced channel services model from NEXTGEN,' said Jenny Diamzon, managing director, cyber security and data resiliency, NEXTGEN Philippines. "Stellar Cyber will be supported by our go-to-market teams and our in-house cybersecurity professionals and proprietary CyberLab platform." The partnership between NEXTGEN Group Philippines and Stellar Cyber is a key development in the country's cybersecurity landscape.





