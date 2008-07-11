TMCnet News
|
New Colonial Life Cloud Platform Simplifies Benefits for Busy HR Leaders
COLUMBIA, S.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading voluntary benefits provider Colonial Life has launched Gathr, a cloud platform to transform the way small businesses deliver benefits and address common human resources needs. Gathr enhances and elevates benefits enrollment, administration, and HR experience so employers and their brokers can save time and focus on what matters most.
Colonial Life launches Gathr to transform the benefits and HR experience for small and medium-sized businesses
Gathr combines Colonial Life's proprietary and market proven technology to help workers sign up for medical, voluntary and group benefits, in a secure digital experience.
"Gathr provides an intuitive benefits and HR experience for small and medium-sized businesses," says Tim Arnold, president and chief executive officer of Colonial Life. "Leveraging Gathr eliminates the need to coordinate with each carrier, which saves time and simplifies open enrollment for companies, their employees and our broker partners."
Gathr provides these flexible, digital solutions:
Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Unum Group, provides financial protection benefits to America's workers and their families when the unexpected happens. The company offers workplace benefits, including disability, life, accident, dental, cancer, critical illness and hospital confinement indemnity insurance. Colonial Life's benefit services, education and innovative enrollment technology supports over 87,000 businesses and 4 million workers. In 2022, Colonial Life paid more than $700 million in benefits to policyholders.
Connect with Colonial Life on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-colonial-life-cloud-platform-simplifies-benefits-for-busy-hr-leaders-301807399.html
SOURCE Colonial Life
10/04/2010
02/17/2012
11/07/2008