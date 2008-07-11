[April 25, 2023] Taking Delivery Robots to New Heights: Bear Robotics Introduces Servi Lift in Partnership with M2MTech

For any in need of a refresher, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication refers to the direct exchange of data between devices or systems, without human intervention. As a key aspect of the Internet of Things (IoT), M2M allows connected devices to successfully communicate with each other and gather data, leading to enhanced efficiencies, levels of productivity, and decision-making capabilities in various industries.



On a related note, Bear Robotics, an innovator in indoor service robots space, recently announced that it is investing in its Korea-based partner, M2MTech, which focuses on IoT convergence for smart remote and predictive systems in elevators. More specifically, this investment supports the expansion of Bear's successful Servi robot line with the introduction of the fully integrated elevator delivery robot, Servi Lift.

The new Servi Lift robot is designed to complete last-mile deliveries inside multi-story buildings such as hotels, senior living communities, ghost kitchens, hospitals, corporate campuses, and other high-rise commercial and residential properties. John Ha, co-founder and CEO of Bear Robotics, emphasized the importance of the investment, stating that "the ELSA convergence platform developed by M2MTech offers strong security, interoperability, and connectivity advantages that will set the stage for us to scale our last-mile mobility solutions.' In developing Servi Lift, Bear's aim was on interoperability, especially with major players in the smart elevator market (e.g. OTIS, TKE, Mitsubishi (News - Alert), KONE, Hyundai, and Schindler). The company believes in the 'smart city shift" towards more robot-friendly buildings and envisions strong linkages between systems, such as enhanced access security and smart elevators in smart-enabled buildings. Juan Higueros, co-founder and COO of Bear Robotics, highlighted the potential growth of the IoT elevator market, which is forecasted to reach $64 billion by the end of 2030. Investing in their partnership with M2MTech, Higueros said, "will advance our last-mile aspirations and place Bear Robotics in a position to be a world-leading provider of multi-story robot delivery solutions."





