[April 25, 2023]

How Everynet and AWS are Simplifying LoRaWAN Deployment for IoT Applications

TMCnet News

Network operator for national LoRaWAN networks Everynet has partnered with the renowned Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS) to offer long-range wide area network (LoRaWAN) connectivity on carrier-grade networks around the globe. The collaboration brings together Everynet's neutral-host LoRaWAN networks and AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, a fully managed LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS) that enables customers to connect wireless devices to AWS using low-power LoRaWAN technology.







The combined solution enables AWS customers to connect their devices at scale to the cloud without the need to deploy and manage the radio networking infrastructure, like gateways and connectivity backhaul.

The network is now accessible to AWS customers in the U.S. and will expand globally in the coming months.

Other key benefits of this partnership include low-cost connectivity, accelerated time to market, and simplified billing. Customers can avoid the expense and long-term resource investment of implementing and managing a dedicated LoRaWAN network, consume ultra-low-cost messaging plans, and receive a single, consolidated bill from AWS.

Everynet co-founder and CTO, Vitaly Kleban, emphasized the profound accessibility this collaboration brings, stating that it 'simplifies and reduces the expense of connecting wireless devices to the cloud at scale.'

Yasser Alsaied, Vice President of IoT at AWS, also highlighted the growing popularity of LoRaWAN for IoT deployments requiring long range and low power consumption.

"LoRaWAN network operators are building new types of public infrastructure to meet future IoT networking requirements," Alsaied said. "Enabling our customers to deploy LoRaWAN devices using public networks not only reduces deployment efforts, but also brings new business opportunities for our customers. Working with Everynet was the natural next step for us as we expand our efforts to support the LoRaWAN landscape."

Quext, a provider of smart multi-unit dwelling technology, is actually already using AWS IoT Core and Everynet LoRaWAN connectivity to operate devices that enable building managers and residents to control smart door locks and thermostats through a single application.

Quext CTO, Tray Johnson, expressed that access to Everynet LoRaWAN network globally through AWS IoT Core is the 'most efficient and immediate way' to achieve their goal of cost-effective and streamlined smart tech.