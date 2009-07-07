TMCnet News
New SPRINT extensa XT™ System with Bimodal PNS™ Offers Synergistic Treatment of Pain
CLEVELAND, Ohio, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR® Therapeutics, a private medical device company focused on treating pain and improving the quality of life for patients managing acute or chronic pain, announced the introduction of the SPRINT extensa XT System with bimodal peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS), designed to deliver a comprehensive approach to the alleviation of pain by treating dual nerve targets with synergistic stimulation modalities.
Motor and sensory fibers are activated with dual leads placed in complementary locations. The bimodal settings are easily programmed and activated through the extensa XT System hand-held remote with an upgraded, user-friendly interface.
“The advances of the extensa XT System were developed to help patients who may benefit from a synergistic therapy for pain,” said Josh Boggs, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer. “The extensa XT System activates the power of two validated techniques for treating pain: motor and sensory stimulation, to create a comprehensive approach to PNS.”
The extensa XT System with Bimodal PNS, unique to the SPRINT PNS System, can be applied to a wide range of treatment applications including shoulder, head and neck, low back, leg, and knee pain. The SPRINT extensa XT System is the only PNS treatment to leverage complimentary stimulation modalities in this way to treat pain.
“Chronic pain can manifest differently in each individual, and with the extensa XT System we can deliver synergistic stimulation with two well-understood modalities via a minimally-invasive approach,” said Dr. Jerry Gutierrez, Interventional Pain Specialist and Medical Director of The Pain Relief Surgicenter and consultant to SPR. “The ability to deliver bimodal treatment with ease using extensa XT’s propriety technology is a valuable step forward.”
About the SPRINT PNS System
The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.
Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT ® PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.
For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.
About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.
More information can be found at www.SPRTherapeutics.com.
