Ada Launches New AI Capabilities to Transform Customer Service Automation

TMCnet News Customer service automation has become increasingly important in today's business landscape, as companies look for ways to provide modern and efficient customer experiences across all channels. Ada, the AI-powered customer service automation platform, has announced the launch of a new suite of generative AI capabilities that will help companies resolve complex customer inquiries instantly and accurately. This marks a new era in automation, with the use of large language models (LLMs) to transform customer service across various channels.



While chat automation has become a popular way for customers to seek self-service support, phone support continues to be the most commonly used and expensive customer service channel. To help customer service leaders keep up with changing customer expectations, Ada has expanded its platform with new generative AI and voice capabilities, enabling organizations to achieve true omnichannel automation. Ada is the first company in the world to offer a customer service automation platform powered by generative AI that works for both messaging and voice, giving companies the ability to create truly omnichannel experiences without duplicating efforts.

Ada is a provider of customer service automation, powering more than 300 companies, including Meta, Verizon (News - Alert) and Shopify. Its platform is designed specifically for the customer service industry, having been trained on various customer conversations. Ada's generative AI technology, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT-4, enables the platform to automatically resolve even complex customer inquiries across channels and languages with minimal effort. Ada's customer service LLM adds proprietary technology to open foundational models, ensuring that customer conversations are always relevant, accurate, and safe, with clear understanding of an AI's reasoning. Bot managers are empowered to coach their AI to adapt and improve as their business changes using a suite of simple no-code tools. Ada's Copilot capabilities enable CX teams to lean on Generative AI to produce content, connect automation to existing knowledge sources, and take actions on behalf of customers. This results in more automated resolutions and less time spent building automation. In addition, Ada Voice enables companies to bypass the unnecessary complexity of traditional Interactive Voice Response (IVR) automation and power more sophisticated voice experiences with less effort. Ada has partnered with a number of companies in an early access program, including Wealthsimple. 'Generative AI holds huge potential for transforming the quality of a client's support experience, and we're excited to work with Ada and explore how their solutions can empower our employees and our clients,' said Wealthsimple's Chief Client Experience Officer, Paul Teshima. This latest development from Ada highlights the increasing importance of customer service automation and how it can be used to modernize customer experiences across channels. As more companies adopt generative AI technology, the potential for better, more efficient customer service experiences is only set to increase.





