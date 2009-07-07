[April 24, 2023] Cognizant and Guidewire Play Crucial Role in Modernizing Insurance Companies' Technology Operations

Cognizant and Guidewire announced that they have modernized claim operations for FCCI Insurance Group through cloud migration assessments and the implementation of Guidewire products. The property and casualty insurer is now able to manage claims more efficiently across its commercial and surety lines of business, allowing agents to focus on enhancing customer experiences.



Cloud computing enables insurers to make faster and more informed business decisions by utilizing data analytics, machine learning, and robotic process automation. FCCI can now gain access to relevant data, enhance its ability to gain valuable insights into customer demand and market trends, process claims quicker, automate claims adjustments, and ultimately deliver a superior customer experience. FCCI's Chief Information Officer of Commercial Insurance and Senior Vice President, Dave Patel, expressed his excitement about the project and the positive impact it would have on the company's cloud transformation journey. Cognizant played a crucial role in modernizing property and casualty insurance companies' business processes and technology operations, and Guidewire congratulated FCCI on achieving a significant milestone in its cloud transformation journey.

The collaboration between Cognizant and Guidewire and FCCI is set to continue as they work together in becoming more agile, maximizing efficiency, and accelerating growth. Cognizant is a multinational technology company that provides digital, technology, consulting, and operations services. It serves clients in a wide range of industries, including banking, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, retail, and manufacturing. Guidewire provides software products for property and casualty insurers. Guidewire's product suite includes core operations, data and analytics, digital engagement, and predictive analytics, among others. The company's mission is to serve the P&C industry by providing the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable insurers to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. The use of data analytics, machine learning, and robotic process automation enables insurers to gain valuable insights into customer demand and market trends, process claims quicker, automate claims adjustments, and ultimately deliver a superior customer experience. The collaboration between Cognizant, Guidewire and FCCI demonstrates how digital transformation can help mid-market carriers optimize their claims operations and enhance the customer experience.





