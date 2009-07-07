[April 24, 2023] New Relic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Analyst Day

New Relic. (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced it will report its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which ended March 31, 2023, after market close on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to review the financial results and business outlook with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the New Relic Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Building upon the announcement of financial results for the fiscal year 2023, New Relic will be holding an analyst day to provide a multi-year financial outlook, as well as to cover New Relic's growth strategy, refreshed product roadmap, and go-to-market prorities.



Analyst day will be at the NYSE in New York City on Thursday, May 25, 2023 beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET and concluding at 5:00 p.m. ET. Given that room capacity is limited at 100 people, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The event will be livestreamed and all interested parties are invited to access the webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005917/en/

