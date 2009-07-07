[April 24, 2023] Biz Technology Solutions and New Charter Highlight a Growing Trend in Managed IT Services

TMCnet News Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are playing a critical role in enhancing the efficiency of IT teams in various organizations. As the complexity of IT systems and networks continues to grow, MSPs have emerged as valuable partners in managing diverse IT tasks and optimizing their performance. Why? Quite simply, they deliver a range of benefits over what internal IT teams alone can accomplish.



Specialized expertise: MSPs possess deep knowledge and skills across a broad range of IT domains, enabling them to provide expert advice, guidance, and services tailored to each organization's unique needs. By partnering with MSPs, businesses can access specialized expertise that may not be available in-house, allowing them to focus on their core competencies and strategic goals.

Proactive monitoring and maintenance: MSPs offer proactive monitoring and maintenance services to ensure IT systems are always up-to-date and functioning optimally. This approach helps identify and resolve potential issues before they escalate, reducing downtime and maintaining high levels of productivity.

Scalability: As businesses grow, their IT needs evolve, requiring additional resources, infrastructure, and support. MSPs can help organizations scale their IT operations seamlessly by providing the necessary resources and expertise, allowing them to adapt quickly to changing business needs.

Cost savings: Outsourcing IT services to MSPs can result in significant cost savings for organizations. MSPs often operate on a subscription-based model, which allows businesses to pay for only the services they need, eliminating the need for expensive in-house IT staff and infrastructure.

Security and compliance: MSPs are well-versed in the latest security best practices and regulatory compliance requirements, ensuring that organizations' IT systems are secure and compliant. This expertise helps businesses reduce the risk of cyber threats and avoid potential penalties for non-compliance. Market research firm IDC (News - Alert) projects that the global managed IT services market will reach $305.9 billion by 2025, a significant increase from the $184.4 billion market in 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing complexity of IT systems and the growing demand for businesses to stay competitive in the digital landscape. As the demand for comprehensive IT services grows, MSPs continue to expand their service portfolios to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of businesses. This expansion includes offering services such as cloud management, cybersecurity, business continuity planning, and data analytics, among others. By incorporating these advanced services, MSPs can provide organizations with an end-to-end IT solution that is both cost-effective and efficient.

At the same time, MSPs are looking at new strategic partnerships to enhance their offerings and capabilities to accommodate this growing trend. One example is the recent partnership between Biz Technology Solutions (News - Alert) (BTS) and New Charter Technologies. This new partnership enables BTS to offer a wider range of expert services, access to advanced technologies, and the ability to scale quickly. As businesses continue to recognize the value of outsourcing their IT services to MSPs, this partnership is a timely and strategic move to capture market share in a competitive market. BTS, a managed IT provider based in Mooresville, North Carolina, offers business-critical services, including technology consulting, implementation of enterprise-grade IT, custom software development, and managed IT services throughout the Southeast. By partnering with New Charter Technologies, BTS expects to enhance its ability to serve clients more effectively and efficiently. Mike Chouffani, President of BTS, emphasizes the importance of this partnership, stating that 'Time is money for our clients, and when something is not going well, we in the technology business need to have the ability to dispatch quickly no matter the client's location.' He also adds that New Charter will help accelerate BTS's growth while preserving the company culture and brand. The managed IT services market's growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing complexity of IT systems, the need for businesses to remain competitive, and the cost-effectiveness of outsourcing IT services to MSPs. This trend has led to an increase in demand for MSPs that offer a diverse range of services, like BTS and New Charter Technologies. By outsourcing their IT services to MSPs, businesses can reduce their operational costs, minimize risks, and increase competitiveness and profits. New Charter Technologies CEO, Mitch Morgan, is excited about this partnership, mentioning that 'Biz Tech brings a broad set of capabilities to our platform,' and expressing enthusiasm about the potential to integrate these capabilities across their growing platform. At a time when IT expertise is in high demand, and IT teams face tremendous challenges keeping pace with the evolving technology their companies implement, MSPs can be more effective than relying on internal IT staff due to their expertise in managing complex IT systems and their ability to offer a wide range of services tailored to the unique needs of each business. Additionally, MSPs can provide round-the-clock support, ensuring that any issues are resolved quickly and efficiently without having to pay full-time techs. This partnership between BTS and New Charter Technologies showcases the continued growth and potential of the managed IT services market. As more organizations recognize the value of outsourcing their IT services to MSPs, strategic partnerships like this will become increasingly important in the ever-evolving digital landscape.





Edited by Erik Linask



