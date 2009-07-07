[April 24, 2023] The Future of Enterprise Security: Cloudflare's Zero Trust Platform Integrates with Industry Giants

TMCnet News In today's interconnected world, cybersecurity has become an essential component of any business's IT strategy. The rapid digitalization of business processes, the increased reliance on cloud services, and the widespread adoption of remote work have created new opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities and access sensitive information. As a result, organizations must prioritize cybersecurity to safeguard their data, intellectual property, and customer information from unauthorized access and cyberattacks.



There are several reasons why cybersecurity should be a critical part of a business's IT strategy: Protection of sensitive data: Businesses store vast amounts of sensitive information, including customer data, financial records, and trade secrets. Unauthorized access to this data can lead to significant financial losses, damaged reputations, and legal consequences. A robust cybersecurity strategy helps protect sensitive information from theft and ensures data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Business continuity: Cyberattacks can disrupt business operations, causing downtime and potential loss of revenue. An effective cybersecurity strategy minimizes the risk of disruptions and ensures that businesses can continue to operate smoothly in the event of an attack.

Regulatory compliance: Many industries are subject to strict regulations regarding data protection and privacy, such as GDPR in the European Union and HIPAA in the United States. Failing to comply with these regulations can result in hefty fines and legal penalties. By implementing a strong cybersecurity framework, businesses can ensure they meet regulatory requirements and avoid penalties.

Customer trust: In an age where data breaches frequently make headlines, customers are increasingly concerned about the security of their personal information. A robust cybersecurity strategy not only protects customer data but also helps to build and maintain customer trust in a business's ability to keep their information secure. Competitive advantage: Companies that invest in comprehensive cybersecurity measures can differentiate themselves from competitors who may be perceived as less secure. This can provide a competitive edge in the marketplace, as customers and partners may choose to work with businesses that prioritize security. To support these all-important security needs, the concept of zero trust security is quickly emerging as a vital model for organizations of all sizes. Zero trust is an approach that upends previous security models by assuming that no user, device, or service is inherently trustworthy, thus requiring verification at every point of access. This shift has resulted in a growing market for zero trust solutions, with the global zero trust security market expected to reach $51.6 billion by 2026, according to MarketsandMarkets.

The adoption of a zero trust security model, as exemplified by Cloudflare's recent integrations with Atlassian (News - Alert), Microsoft, and Sumo Logic, enables businesses to address these concerns effectively. By assuming no user, device, or service is inherently trustworthy, the zero trust approach provides a more rigorous and comprehensive security framework. As organizations continue to recognize the importance of cybersecurity as a fundamental aspect of their IT strategy, adopting solutions like Cloudflare's Zero Trust platform will play a crucial role in securing their digital assets and ensuring the long-term success of their business. The new collaborations will enable businesses to incorporate security insights from the Cloudflare One SASE platform across Atlassian's Confluence and Jira Software products, integrate with Microsoft (News - Alert) Sensitivity Labels to protect classified and labeled data, and accelerate threat detection and investigation in Sumo Logic's Cloud SIEM. Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, explained the company's mission: 'We want to make it as easy as clicking a button for companies to bring Zero Trust security everywhere their business needs it.' Traditionally, businesses have faced a security landscape filled with solutions addressing specific, singular security challenges, forcing them to integrate with numerous offerings and making it difficult to implement zero trust security across their IT environments. Cloudflare One, launched in 2020, has provided a unified platform to over 10,000 companies worldwide, allowing them to protect their businesses and employees without having to deal with a myriad of disconnected problems. With these new integrations, businesses can now: Protect popular tools employees use to collaborate: Integrating Cloudflare One with Atlassian's collaboration tools, including Jira Software and Confluence, enables businesses to scan, detect, and surface security issues quickly, securing private, internal data.

Protect sensitive data using existing Microsoft Labels: Cloudflare One customers can sync their Microsoft Information Protection labels to create policies that enable them to detect, monitor, or block the movement of sensitive corporate data using Cloudflare Data Loss Prevention (DLP).

Give security teams more precise and actionable security insights: The expansion of support for automated normalization and correlation of Zero Trust logs for Logpush in Sumo Logic's Cloud SIEM, available as out-of-the-box parsers, reduces alert fatigue tied to Zero Trust logs and accelerates the triage process for security analysts by converging security and network data into high-fidelity insights. Hammad Rajjoub, Director of Product Marketing, Data Security, Compliance, and Privacy Ecosystem at Microsoft, highlighted the importance of preventing data breaches in today's threat landscape: 'Cloudflare has built integration with Microsoft Purview Information Protection to make this process seamless, providing CIO teams proactive security with in-depth defense and higher automation to deal with the changes around how we work.' John Coyle, Vice President of Business Development at Sumo Logic, expressed excitement about expanding the long-standing partnership with Cloudflare: 'We've worked together to help joint customers analyze events and trends from their websites and applications to provide end-to-end visibility and improve digital experiences." The integration of Cloudflare's Zero Trust platform with major industry players like Atlassian, Microsoft, and Sumo Logic not only streamlines the process of securing business data and applications but also emphasizes the increasing importance of adopting zero trust security models in the modern enterprise landscape. By consolidating security measures and providing a more unified approach, Cloudflare's expanded offerings make it easier for businesses to implement robust zero trust security solutions.





Edited by Erik Linask



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]