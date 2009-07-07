[April 24, 2023] Expanding the Aryaka-Check Point Partnership: SD-WAN and Cloud Security

TMCnet News Aryaka, a provider of Unified SASE solutions, will be strengthening its partnership with Check Point Software Technologies, a renowned cybersecurity company. Through this collaboration, Aryaka (News - Alert) and Check Point aim to deliver a global Managed SASE offering, combining Aryaka's globe-spanning SD-WAN with Check Point's Harmony Connect for cloud security and its virtualized next-generation firewall, Quantum (News - Alert) Edge, for on-prem security. Aryaka and Check Point have been working together since 2020, and this new effort enhances services even further for the best-possible customer experiences.



This joint-managed SASE solution offers enterprise-grade security alongside an SD-WAN with superior connectivity, resilience, and application-acceleration capabilities. Aryaka's SmartConnect provides reliable global connectivity and faster application performance, while Check Point Harmony Connect and Quantum Edge deliver the necessary security controls for web and cloud-bound traffic. Speaking of, internet and cloud-bound traffic are instantly routed from Aryaka's Edge device (ANAP) through Aryaka's Hyperscale PoP middle-mile, and then to the Check Point Harmony Connect cloud service or its Quantum Edge. What this addition to the partnership yields is a SD-WAN and security SASE platform for enterprise users that access mission-critical, on-prem hosted applications or cloud applications directly from the internet.

This Aryaka-Check Point news is important; according to a market research report from the International Data Corporation (IDC (News - Alert)), the global SD-WAN market is expected to hit $5.25 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period. Getting in on that action - to increase adoption rates and power next-gen network performance and security - is a big checkpoint to go after right now. (Check Point/checkpoint pun intended.) This expanded offering from Aryaka and Check Point addresses a variety of scenarios, including security for distributed enterprises, branch-to-cloud security and securing branch offices. The partnership between the two companies provides a solution that meets organizations at their current stage, guiding them through their unique digital transformation journeys with flexibility and simplicity. 'As we progress in our mission to deliver the best security," said Eytan Segal, Head of Product Management, SASE at Check Point, "extending our partnership with Aryaka to provide Check Point's prevention-first security to Aryaka's SD-WAN networking solution was critical to achieve our common goal. Together we will offer organizations a comprehensive solution with a reliable and secure connection to the internet.'





Edited by Alex Passett



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]