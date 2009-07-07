[April 24, 2023] The Year of the MSP: Investing in People, Platforms, and Programs to Drive Growth

TMCnet News With increasing dependence on IT for business to operate efficiently and securely, the demand for managed service providers (MSPs) only grows. To meet this demand and best support MSPs, CYTRACOM, provider of VoIP, Networking and security solutions, has expanded its investments in its people, platform, and partner program in 2023.



According to a recent market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global managed services market was valued at $242.9 billion back in 2021. Per new forecasts, that's projected to reach $354.8 billion by 2028 (registering a CAGR of 7.9%). After all, carefully managing complex IT infrastructure, optimizing operational efficiencies, reducing costs, and enhancing security across industry verticals is no small task. One of CYTRACOM's key initiatives was the appointment of Jim Hamilton as Vice President of Channel. Hamilton brings more than 30 years of IT experience, including a decade leading CompTIA (News - Alert)'s channel communities and contributing to the development of one of the first remote monitoring and management (RMM) providers. With his extensive background, Hamilton aims to strengthen CYTRACOM's ties with its partners and create additional resources to accelerate mutual growth.

In addition to its personnel investments, CYTRACOM is preparing to launch the next generation of its ControlOne platform and its CYTRACOM Partner Program. Specifically, the updated platform is expected to include expanded third-party integrations, silent RMM deployment options, and enhanced user and identity management features. Under Hamilton's leadership, the revamped Partner Program will offer on-demand educational and training resources, as well as tools and training for marketing, sales, and technology. Hamilton will also spearhead the expansion of CYTRACOM's strategic vendor partnerships to extend the capabilities of the ControlOne platform. These efforts aim to empower MSPs to better serve their customers and influence the global economic ecosystem.





Edited by Alex Passett

