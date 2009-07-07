New York Life Announces $20,000 Pledge to Support Tornado Relief Efforts in Arkansas and Nearby Communities

New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer1, today pledged $20,000 in immediate support to the Arkansas Food Bank in response to tornadoes that struck Arkansas and other nearby communities.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Arkansas and the surrounding areas in the aftermath of these devastating tornadoes as they begin to rebuild. New York Life is committed to providing this assistance to offer some relief to the people of Arkansas and all those who have been impacted in the neighboring communities," said Heather Nesle, senior vice president, Corporate Responsibility, New York Life.

In 2022, New York Life and the New York Life Foundation combined to provide over $32.1 million in charitable contributions including $33 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other disasters.







ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE

