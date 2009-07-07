[April 24, 2023] New Wooden Cutlery From Eco-Products is a Cut Above

Made from birch wood, the compostable spoons, forks and knives feature a ridge in the handle for better grip and increased strength BOULDER, Colo., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Products® is launching its newest line of sustainable products, compostable cutlery made from Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC)® certified birch wood complete with a unique, user-friendly design. The new wooden spoons, forks and knives feature a ridge in the handle for a stronger grip and extra durability. The utensils have CMA-S (Substrate Acceptance) from the Composting Manufacturing Alliance (CMA). "This new wooden cutlery is a significant addition to our GreenStripe® line," said Wendell Simonson, Director of Marketing for Eco-Products. "Fiber-only alternatives are becoming increasingly popular, and now there is an offering that doesn't require foodservice operators to sacrifice on design or performance." The wood cutlery includes 6.5-inch knives, forks and spoons that are perfect for both hot and cold foods. They're now available bulk unwrapped as well as individually wrapped or wraped as part of a kit.



The wood used in the production of the utensils is 100% birch. It has received a 100% biobased score from the USDA BioPreferred® Program, which assures consumers that the product contains a government-verified amount of renewable biological ingredients. FSC certification of both the cutlery and the paper wrappers ensures that the wood comes from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits.

The new wooden utensils are part of Eco-Products GreenStripe® line, which means they are made from renewable resources and are compostable. Eco-Products offers a wide range of plates, cups, utensils and containers made from renewable or post-consumer recycled resources. Customers can purchase the new wooden utensils and other items at www.ecoproducts.com. About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp®, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information. About Novolex

Novolex® develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com. Media Contact:

