Five9 Enhances Workflow Automation System to Help Businesses Boost Customer Experience

Customer experience platforms are in demand as businesses strive to provide their customers with seamless and personalized experiences. These platforms aim to consolidate customer data from various sources, allowing businesses to gain deeper insights into their customers and provide more targeted engagement.



One provider of these platforms is Five9, a company that has been helping businesses improve their customer experiences. Five9 (News - Alert)'s products are used by some of the world's leading companies. One such company is Nutrisystem, a provider of weight loss and nutrition products. Nutrisystem is using Five9 WFA to automatically prioritize leads coming in from multiple sources, routing calls to the agents who have the highest performance. This has helped maximize potential revenue for the company and improve its overall customer experience. Another prominent company that uses Five9 is Zoom Video Communications, which provides video conferencing services. Five9's integration with Zoom has helped the company improve its call center operations and provide a better experience for its customers. Five9's ability to seamlessly integrate with other systems has made it a popular choice among businesses looking to improve their customer experiences.

Five9 recently announced the addition of new tools to its Workflow Automation (WFA) system, enabling companies to integrate data and automate processes between the contact center and other enterprise business systems. The release of these new capabilities means that Five9 WFA is now a standard offering on the core Five9 platform, making it accessible to all new and existing Five9 customers. This will allow businesses to create and orchestrate more consistent, personalized experiences for their customers, while also improving business agility and boosting agent productivity. Five9's WFA system helps contact centers unlock previously siloed information, accelerate decision making, and automate CX while reducing workload and cost. It enables non-technical users to easily create, deploy, and maintain automation workflows to connect Five9 with the broader CX ecosystem, including CRMs, eCommerce, marketing software, knowledge bases, and other front-end and back-end systems. The system also offers a library of over 100 pre-built connections to popular business systems and applications, allowing companies to integrate systems faster and accelerate time to value. 'Our enhanced WFA solution opens many possibilities for creative, innovative, fluid customer journeys, without the reliance on IT resources," said Callan Schebella, EVP, Product Management at Five9. "At Five9, we believe data and insights are key to enabling a fluid experience and being able to connect the contact center to the rest of the CX ecosystem is in turnkey to that. This is exactly the strength of Five9 WFA.' The addition of new tools to Five9's WFA system is an important development for businesses looking to improve their customer experiences. By enabling companies to integrate data and automate processes between the contact center and other enterprise business systems, Five9 is helping businesses create more personalized and consistent experiences for their customers. The system's ability to unlock previously siloed information, accelerate decision making, and reduce workload and cost is also a major benefit for businesses looking to improve their operations.





