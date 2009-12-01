[April 21, 2023] New Report Highlights Observability and AIOps Adoption Trends

Enterprise Strategy Group report highlights the limitations of legacy observability solutions NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronosphere, the leading cloud native observability platform, has sponsored a new report on cloud-native observability and AIOps in collaboration with the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). The report, titled "Observability and Demystifying AIOps," provides insights into the current state of observability, devops, and AIOps in modern IT organizations. The report highlights the growing challenges posed by solutions that don't work at scale, and details the rising costs for organizations that are deploying legacy observability solutions. Overall, 91% of organizations said they faced challenges that prevented them from realizing the full potential of the systems they have already deployed, with the scalability and reliability of the observability tools themselves being the top concern. Additionally, 69% of survey respondents reported that the most costly line item for most observability solutions, data storage, is growing. Respondents stated that "the amount of observability data is growing at a concerning rate" and one in five respondents reported that this explosive data growth wastheir top concern. To address this growth, organizations are taking a mix of steps to rein in costs, including increasing their storage spend (52%), limiting the number of observed applications in their environment (44%), and limiting the number of observed metrics per application (43%).



Many respondents also noted that applications deployed in the cloud were harder for them to monitor and few of them felt that their observability solution was helping them meet their availability goals. When asked about their biggest observability challenges, 60% agreed that "Lack of visibility into our cloud applications makes achieving SLAs a challenge," and only 20% chose "Improved SLA Performance" as one of their monitoring/observability strategy's most impactful benefits. "This report shows that moving to architectures that leverage Kubernetes and microservices can be expensive for organizations that are unable to tame their observability costs," said Martin Mao, CEO of Chronosphere. "It also shows that AIOps does not yet provide the contextual awareness that today's enterprises need, and legacy APM solutions don't provide the scalability that cloud native organizations deserve."

Download the full report here . About Chronosphere Chronosphere is the only cloud native observability solution that helps teams quickly resolve incidents before they impact the customer experience and the bottom line. Trusted by innovative brands like DoorDash, Snap, and Zillow, Chronosphere provides the best return on their observability investment to improve customer satisfaction and increase competitive advantage. For more information, visit https://chronosphere.io or follow @chronosphereio. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-highlights-observability-and-aiops-adoption-trends-301803714.html SOURCE Chronosphere

