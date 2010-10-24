[April 20, 2023] Navigating the Multi-Cloud Landscape: VMware's Cross-Cloud Managed Services Streamline and Secure the Digital Journey

TMCnet News In a bid to simplify partner-led managed services for the multi-cloud era, VMware has announced its Cross-Cloud managed services. This suite of prescriptive offers aims to make it easier for customers to adopt, manage, and better secure multi-cloud environments while enabling highly skilled partners to expand their managed services practices. VMware's extensive ecosystem of over 4,000 cloud service providers serves tens of thousands of customers worldwide, and with the introduction of Cross-Cloud managed services, the company aims to improve partner profitability while opening new avenues for growth and expansion.



The adoption of multi-cloud services has proven beneficial in enabling faster development of modern applications, accelerating enterprise cloud transformation, and empowering more secure hybrid workforces. Companies are increasingly adopting multi-cloud strategies for several reasons.

Risk mitigation: By using multiple cloud providers, businesses can reduce the risk of vendor lock-in and potential service outages. If one provider experiences downtime or other issues, companies can rely on their other providers to maintain business continuity. This diversification of resources enhances overall system resilience and reliability.

Flexibility and innovation: Multi-cloud environments enable businesses to access a broader range of services, tools, and capabilities offered by different cloud providers. Each provider has its own set of unique offerings and strengths, and by using multiple providers, companies can capitalize on these specialized services to drive innovation and remain competitive.

Cost optimization: Multi-cloud strategies allow businesses to leverage the competitive pricing of different providers. By selecting the most cost-effective solutions for their specific needs, companies can optimize their cloud expenditure and avoid overpaying for services. Additionally, multi-cloud environments can also facilitate negotiation power with vendors, as businesses have the flexibility to shift workloads based on price and performance.

Improved performance and latency: Deploying workloads across multiple cloud providers with data centers in various geographic locations can help businesses minimize latency and enhance performance. This is particularly important for companies with global operations or user bases, as a multi-cloud strategy ensures that data and applications are closer to the end-users, providing a better experience.

Data sovereignty and compliance: Multi-cloud environments enable businesses to store data in specific geographic locations to comply with data sovereignty regulations and requirements. By using cloud providers with data centers in the required regions, companies can ensure compliance with local laws and regulations while avoiding potential fines or legal issues.

Customization and workload optimization: Different cloud providers offer distinct infrastructure and service offerings, which can cater to different workloads and requirements. By using multiple cloud providers, businesses can optimize their infrastructure for specific workloads, ensuring that each application runs on the most suitable platform. By leveraging the unique strengths of multiple cloud providers, businesses can create a more robust, agile, and efficient IT infrastructure, ultimately driving growth and success in an increasingly digital landscape. However, a study by S&P Global Market Intelligence reveals that ensuring security, having skilled personnel, managing costs, and workload/data mobility are the major challenges facing organizations adopting a multi-cloud operating model. In response, 83% of organizations surveyed are open to using external managed or professional services to support their hybrid and multi-cloud efforts. VMware's Cross-Cloud managed services aim to make it easier for partners to do business with VMware by combining prescriptive solutions, improved incentives, aligned go-to-market activities, and increased flexibility. This will enable VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Providers to drive growth, improve profitability, and increase recurring services revenue while enhancing the time to value for multi-cloud environments and addressing the IT talent and skills gap for customers. 'VMware Cross-Cloud managed services is yet another example of how we will empower partners to expand and grow their VMware businesses while collaborating to help customers implement a cloud smart strategy that accelerates their digital transformation,' said Zia Yusuf, senior vice president, strategic ecosystem and industry solutions, VMware. The VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Offers focus on enabling customers to lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for on-premises environments, simplify operations, reduce risk with observability, actionable insight, and performance optimization, and accelerate cloud migrations. The offers encompass services for Hybrid Cloud, Native Public Cloud, and Modern Apps. Partners can differentiate themselves and command greater market recognition and profitability with the new VMware Cross-Cloud managed services badge. This signifies their expertise in delivering VMware validated managed services offerings (VSOs) and validates their achievement of the forthcoming VMware Managed Services Specialization (MSS). Moreover, VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Providers will benefit from tailored financial and non-financial partner benefits, such as improved incentives, more flexibility, go-to-market alignment, and ease of doing business. Several partners have already expressed their enthusiasm and support for VMware Cross-Cloud managed services. BT (News - Alert), HCLTech, Rackspace Technology, Softchoice, TeraSky, and Xtravirt have all highlighted the advantages of the new services and how they plan to leverage them in helping customers achieve their digital transformation goals.





