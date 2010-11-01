[April 20, 2023] SuccessKPI and Zoom Partner to Deliver Advanced Analytics for Contact Centers

TMCnet News SuccessKPI Inc., a cloud-native, contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, has announced its integration with Zoom. This integration is aimed at delivering advanced analytics and AI/ML powered actions for contact centers, ultimately driving improved agent and customer experience (CX). SuccessKPI insight and action platform provides contact center management and agents with an actionable 360-degree view of customer interactions across channels. This allows Zoom Contact Center customers to blend data across all their customer channels, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and provide a better CX.



Zoom Contact Center is an omnichannel contact center solution that is optimized for video and supports a robust suite of channels, including voice, web chat, SMS, and video. The solution combines unified communications and contact center capabilities into one experience with the ease and simplicity of the Zoom platform. With the integration of SuccessKPI, Zoom Contact Center customers will now have a single source of truth that empowers them to provide a better CX. SuccessKPI's on-demand experience analytics solution provides instant access to dozens of visualizations and reports combined with the power of real-time playbooks and alerts to drive better business outcomes and an improved customer experience. By using AI/ML powered actions, the solution enables businesses to improve the efficiency of their contact center and enhance CX.

The integration of SuccessKPI with Zoom Contact Center is a significant development for businesses looking to provide an enhanced CX. By enabling businesses to blend data across all customer channels, the integration empowers them to make data-driven decisions that can drive better business outcomes. The AI/ML powered actions of SuccessKPI's insight and action platform also provide an opportunity for businesses to enhance the efficiency of their contact center, resulting in a better CX. 'Teaming up with Zoom brings our visions of delivering great customer experiences (CX) for businesses across the globe together,' said Emil Modugno, VP Sales and Channel, SuccessKPI. 'With Zoom, our unified solution immediately improves businesses' ability to serve and delight their customers through advanced technology, analytics & actionable insights.'





Edited by Greg Tavarez



