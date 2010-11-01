[April 20, 2023] Cloud-Based Game Streaming: Ubitus and Google Cloud Announce Partnership

TMCnet News Ubitus K.K. and Google (News - Alert) Cloud have partnered to enhance the development of cloud streaming in the gaming industry. This partnership will help game companies improve their cost-performance ratio by moving hardware demands to the cloud, enabling players to play their favorite games on any nearly* device (*TV or on mobile). Ubitus will use Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider, and its GameCloud solution will be available on Google Cloud Marketplace.



The two companies are set to work together to accelerate market innovation by tapping into Google Cloud's global scale, GPU and VM resources, plus its expertise in data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Ubitus will use these resources to improve the quality and power of its streaming and on-demand services not only for the gaming industry but also for fashion, real estate and automotive verticals. In addition, Ubitus will leverage Google Cloud's open infrastructure, enhanced cybersecurity protection, and expertise in data, AI and ML to further streamline cloud game distribution worldwide. This will enable game developers to distribute high-fidelity and interactive content globally across any device, including PC, mobile, tablet, IPTV (News - Alert), and VR/AR headsets.

By consolidating their resources and expertise, Ubitus and Google Cloud aim to provide a highly flexible and powerful streaming service to meet customers' go-to-market strategies. This partnership underscores Google Cloud's commitment to powering live service games on any connected device and sets a new bar for the games industry.





Edited by Alex Passett



