NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud Launches on Microsoft Azure to Accelerate Industrial Digitalization

TMCnet News NVIDIA (News - Alert) has introduced its Omniverse Cloud platform-as-a-service to select enterprises, aiming to streamline digitalization across various business processes. (Especially in regard to the Industrial Internet of Things, or IIoT.)



In addition, NVIDIA has officially chosen Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure as the first cloud service provider for Omniverse Cloud, granting enterprises access to Omniverse software applications and NVIDIA OVX infrastructure, all within the secure and scalable Azure cloud services. The Omniverse Cloud subscription on Azure simplifies the digitalization of workflows for automotive teams, from design and engineering to smart factories and marketing. This ease-of-access functionality allows teams to connect 3D design tools, accelerate vehicle development, create digital twins of automotive factories, and run closed-loop simulations to test vehicle performance.

This is especially relevant, given market research that indicates still-growing interest in IIoT and digital twins. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global IIoT market is projected to reach $106.1 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Meanwhile, a study by Grand View Research has predicted that the digital twin market will reach $86.09 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 42.7% from 2021 to 2028. These trends highlight increasing adoptions of digitalization in several industries, making NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud's launch a timely development. In this vein, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang envisions a future where every manufactured object will have a digital twin; one that serves to build, operate, and optimize the object. Thus, NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud is designed as the digital-to-physical operating system for industrial digitalization, arriving well in time accommodate what is the similarly rapid growth of new electric vehicle (EV), battery, and chip factories. By leveraging Omniverse Cloud, NVIDIA and Microsoft are offering customers a fully comprehensive cloud environment, plus platform capabilities for the designing, developing, deploying, and managing of industrial metaverse applications. The platform also connects with products from NVIDIA's partner ecosystem; NVIDIA OVX computing systems power the Omniverse Cloud, enabling developers to customize foundation applications included with the platform-as-a-service. In regard to the applications offered with Omniverse Cloud, they include Omniverse USD Composer, Omniverse USD-GDN Publisher, NVIDIA Isaac Sim, NVIDIA DRIVE Sim, and Omniverse Replicator. These applications cover various aspects of industrial digitalization, from composing industrial virtual worlds and creating digital twins to training and simulating AI-based robots and autonomous vehicles. Closing examples of Omniverse Cloud success: Automotive manufacturers such as BMW Group, Geely Lotus, and Jaguar Land Rover have already adopted Omniverse to achieve digitalization. BMW Group plans to launch the Omniverse Enterprise platform across its production network worldwide.



Geely Lotus is also using the platform to build digital twins of its factories in order to optimize manufacturing processes.



Jaguar Land Rover employs Omniverse to generate synthetic data for training AI models and validating perception and control algorithms through real-world driving scenarios.





