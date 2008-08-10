TMCnet News
New Study from Maven Clinic Reveals Critical Gaps in Fertility Patient Care
Ahead of National Infertility Awareness Week, new research provides blueprint for better fertility & family-building support
NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic, the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today released findings from a study examining the current state of fertility patient care. Drawing on the sentiment of 500 women in the United States who pursued or considered fertility treatment, the report reveals that patients often lack critical financial, emotional, and clinical support throughout the fertility journey.
Maven's research comes on the heels of new data from the World Health Organization finding that one in six people globally experience infertility, making the need for holistic support that addresses the breadth of patient needs increasingly important. The findings offer healthcare and benefit decision makers the insights needed to better support patients through every potential stage in their fertility and family-building journey.
"Maven's latest survey data reveals that for the millions around the world wh experience infertility, the gaps in care are more like chasms, leaving them emotionally and financially vulnerable," said Kate Ryder, Founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "There is a clear business case for employers and payers to provide financial coverage as well as more holistic support across the full range of fertility and family-building experiences."
"Every person deserves an approach to care that provides a more empowering and efficient path to building a family," said Dr. Neel Shah, Chief Medical Officer of Maven. "Our research underscores how overwhelming the current care model has become, alongside the opportunities to provide more trustworthy and accessible support."
Key findings from the report include:
Maven partners with over 500 global employers and health plans to deliver personalized and impactful fertility care that helps patients thrive while keeping costs contained. Maven offers the only product in the market that integrates an easy-to-use, inclusive benefit with evidence-based clinical support. Maven members have access to robust preconception care, helping 25% of family building members achieve pregnancy without fertility treatment; high quality, accessible clinics with transparent pricing and data; and 24/7 virtual support from specialists across mental health, nutrition, reproductive endocrinology and more.
