[April 20, 2023] New Hope Network and TIG Brands Join Forces on Natural Products Business School 2023 with Virtual & In-Person Education to Help Entrepreneurs Grow in Today's Economy

BOULDER, Colo., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets' New Hope Network, producer of Natural Products Expos East and West, is pleased to announce a partnership with tardigrade accelerator TIG Brands on Natural Products Business School 2023. The program will include a series of monthly virtual education sessions culminating in an in-person event at Natural Products Expo East, all aimed at bringing natural products entrepreneurs actionable insights and learnings. Registration is available now on newhope.com. Natural Products Business School 2023 is free for brands and includes monthly virtual events, available live and on-demand, as well as an in-person program at Natural Products Expo East to tie together the monthly workshops for a learning and networking day. Monthly programming includes: March 28 : Raising Capital Workshop

: Raising Capital Workshop April 18 : Be the Change You Want to See

: Be the Change You Want to See May 23 : Profit Before Growth and Cash Before Everything

: Profit Before Growth and Cash Before Everything June 20 : Developing Your Growth Hypothesis

: Developing Your Growth Hypothesis July 18 : Founder Wellbeing

: Founder Wellbeing August 22 : Growth Hacking

: Growth Hacking Sept 12 : The Shopper Continuum Expo East 2023 will take place September 20-23 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia with hundreds of emerging brands exhibiting, providing a not-to-be-missed opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect in-person with the retailers, mentors and industry experts that will help them grow. "We're so inspired by the innovation and resilience that emerging natural products brands demonstrate. This partnership further enables us to help these companies prosper and ultimately advance our collective mission to grow a sustainable CPG industry responsibly,'" said Jessica Rubino, Vice President, Conten at Informa Markets' New Hope Network.



In addition to the live workshops, companies will find brand-building content, including the Natural Products Business School video series, released on newhope.com throughout the duration of the program. "We are creating workshops and content that is actionable. Things that you can take back to your business and implement immediately. We recognize the challenge of being a founder in this industry and we want bring tools and tips that make it a little easier," said Elliot Begoun, Founder, TIG Brands.

Follow @NatProdExpo on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter! Visit @Natural Products Expo on LinkedIn to join in on ongoing conversations. Natural Products Expo is a business-to-business trade show and is not open to the public. Follow @tig_brands on Instagram and, Twitter and join the conversation on LinkedIn. About New Hope Network New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through all its actions, New Hope Network aims to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information visit www.newhope.com. About Informa Markets Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com. About TIG Brands

TIG Brands offers its entrepreneurs a better way to build a brand and a business. One that does not require traveling the well-worn path in pursuit of the mythical unicorn. TIG Brands provides advisory and strategic support, a community of collaborators and champions, education, and access to the needed capital, retailers programs and people. TIG Brands builds Tardigrades, not Unicorns. TIG Brands is also home to the innovative TIG Collective and TIG Venture Community. The TIG Collective unlocks the industry's wisdom while shaping the boardrooms of the future. The TIG Venture Community uses a nimble rolling fund and alternative structures to align the founder and the funder. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hope-network-and-tig-brands-join-forces-on-natural-products-business-school-2023-with-virtual--in-person-education-to-help-entrepreneurs-grow-in-todays-economy-301802302.html SOURCE New Hope Network

