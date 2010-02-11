[April 19, 2023]

Revolutionize Contact Center Performance with LiveVox's Latest Cloud Platform, LV19

TMCnet News

LiveVox, a cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform, has launched LV19, the latest version of its comprehensive, open platform. This release is designed to simplify customer journeys, enhance agent efficiency, and improve contact center performance.







The contact center industry is constantly evolving, and customer communication preferences are rapidly changing, which is putting increased pressure on managers. LV19 aims to address these challenges and empower contact center leaders to implement game-changing customer engagement strategies.

John DiLullo, CEO of LiveVox (News - Alert), commented, "This latest release empowers contact center leaders to take control of performance and implement game-changing customer engagement strategies. I'm especially excited about how we are transforming the Agent Experience with intelligent AI and automation and advanced communication and collaboration tools, crucial for creating exceptional customer experiences, especially with remote work being more prevalent."

LV19 enables contact center decision-makers to use LiveVox Happiness Index to understand customer sentiment in real-time during every customer interaction. It also generates a holistic sentiment score across each customer's interaction history. In addition, LiveVox Connect enhances collaboration across contact centers, combining the best elements of collaboration tools with real-time prioritization.

LiveVox Agent Assist uses real-time speech analytics to transform agent efficiency, enabling real-time call transcripts, automated post-call note summarization, in-conversation assistance, alerts, and more. LV19 also ensures increased platform uptime and security through its 100% public cloud platform and enterprise-grade security protocols.