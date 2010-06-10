[April 19, 2023]

Gcore's 5G eSIM: Now Available in 150+ Countries

TMCnet News

Gcore, the European provider of high-performance, low-latency cloud and edge solutions, has launched its Zero-Trust 5G eSIM Cloud platform, which aims to provide organizations with a reliable and secure networking. This technological foundation for next-gen AI applications is expected to fuel the creation of new business models.







Gcore's 5G eSIM enables businesses to connect seamlessly and securely to corporate resources, remote devices or Gcore's cloud platform via local 5G carriers. Using the solution, business teams can access AI infrastructure from their mobile devices without worrying about unpredictable roaming fees or expensive LAN builds.

Additionally, the solution addresses the coverage, reliability and hand-off challenges associated with wireless and wireline LANs by providing secure private access to IaaS and PaaS Edge Cloud services. By eliminating the need for inconsistent fees and complex LAN builds, the solution drives significant cost-savings.

Seva Vayner, Product Director of Cloud Edge at Gcore, explains how Gcore's 5G eSIM Cloud technology can "relieve IT teams from the burden of building and maintaining unreliable LANs" while also enabling encrypted access to 5G networks that are protected by telco-grade security. The platform allows for granular security protocols that empower IT with complete control of each individual device.

Gcore's 5G eSIM Cloud solution is available in more than 150 countries worldwide and provides a lasting foundation for remote-working and mobility applications. It delivers the fastest, best-performing mobile access to the Gcore Cloud and its associated AI, IaaS, and PaaS capabilities.

CEO of Gcore, Andre Reitenbach, says that the launch of Cloud Computing powered by 5G eSIM technology "marks a significant milestone for Gcore. By using our company's solution, enterprises can embrace next-generation AI-powered applications, including smart factories, the Internet of Things' interconnectivity, and machine-learning diagnostics."