[April 19, 2023] New Blackpoint University Educates, Empowers Managed Service Providers to Grow

Blackpoint Cyber, the technology-focused cybersecurity company providing solutions via managed service providers (MSPs), announces the launch of Blackpoint University, an elite learning platform to empower MSPs to mature their core business operations. Blackpoint University will offer sales and technical cybersecurity training, with instruction by leaders from the military, intelligence, and business communities. MSPs play a critical and ever-increasing role in cybersecurity, providing outsourced IT services to millions of businesses and organizations. The overall size of the global managed services market is projected to grow from $312 billion in 2022 to over $6 billion over the next five years.1 Amidst this growth, MSPs identify their top challenges as competition, revenue growth, profitability, and acquiring new customers.2 Business and sales training is a key way to meet these challenges-according to CompTIA, MSPs with business training average 30% higher growth. The new platform will also help MSPs increase their proficiency in cybersecurity, with courses in threat operations, cyber insurance, and compliance. Because 44% of MSPs report a need for technical staff training,3 a technical track of courses featuring topics like threat hunting, cloud security, and best practices for MSP security will be available to Blackpoint partners later this year, as will cybersecurity sales training. In a market where cybersecurity expertise is i short supply, MSPs can distinguish themselves with specialized knowledge.



"At Blackpoint, we understand the challenges of running an IT services business," said Jon Murchison, CEO and founder of Blackpoint Cyber. "That's why we're committed to providing resources that enable MSPs to enhance their business acumen, build stronger operations, and achieve long-term success. Our success is tied to the success of our MSP partners, and we're dedicated to supporting them every step of the way." Blackpoint University's inaugural event will be held on June 5, 2023 at IT Nation Secure in Orlando. Attendees will participate in a daylong session of courses in leadership, finance, sales and marketing, threat operations, insurance, and compliance.

These core Blackpoint University courses will be available to the whole MSP community for on-demand online viewing at no cost beginning in June. To sign up to receive a notification when the content is available, or to register for the IT Nation Secure launch event, please visit: https://blackpointcyber.com/lp/blackpoint-university/. Footnotes: 1Precedence Research, https://www.precedenceresearch.com/managed-services-market 2Datto, Global State of the MSP Report 2023, https://www.datto.com/resources/dattos-global-state-of-the-msp-report-looking-ahead-to-2023 3CompTIA, Trends in Managed Services 2022, https://connect.comptia.org/content/research/trends-in-managed-services-2022 About Blackpoint Cyber Blackpoint Cyber offers a world-class, nation-state-grade cybersecurity ecosystem serving the MSP community. Using its own software and Security Operations Center (SOC), Blackpoint's true 24/7 Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service not only detects breaches earlier than any other solution on the market, but also provides an actual response rather than just an alert to keep MSPs and their clients' networks safe from widespread damage. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005367/en/

