[April 18, 2023] Knowledge Lens Acquired by Rockwell Automation

TMCnet News Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company focused on industrial automation and digital transformation, recently acquired Knowledge Lens, a Bengaluru, India-based services and solutions provider. Knowledge Lens delivers actionable business insights from enterprise data by combining digital technologies with deep data science, artificial intelligence (AI), and engineering expertise. Overall, the acquisition will enable Rockwell to expand its digital transformation services business and help more manufacturers worldwide.



Here are additional details: Rockwell's digital transformation services business is growing rapidly, as demand for data-driven insights (both predictive and prescriptive) increases. With the acquisition of Knowledge Lens, the company will significantly expand its capabilities to unlock the power of data, enable autonomous manufacturing, and drive continuous optimization for more manufacturers. The acquisition will also allow Rockwell to serve a broader range of manufacturers, particularly those in highly regulated industries.

The acquisition of Knowledge Lens will help Rockwell extend its impact in the market, as Knowledge Lens has a pre-packaged, cloud-native solution for common use cases like in smart factory, for connected workers, IT/OT integration, data migration, and sustainability. These solutions will put Rockwell in a position where it can better serve its clients with an open platform approach across leading AI and digital technologies. Frank Kulaszewicz, Senior Vice President of Rockwell's Lifecycle Services segment, said, 'Data offers enormous advantages for those manufacturers able to harness its full potential. But for many, only a fraction of the data generated by their plants and in their supply chains is ever used. The acquisition of Knowledge Lens improves our ability to help more manufacturers around the world discover and use the hidden insights in their data to drive game-changing value for their businesses.'





Edited by Alex Passett



