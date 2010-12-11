TMCnet News

ThreatHunter.ai's Five Layers of Cybersecurity via FIVE EYES
[April 18, 2023]

The world of cybersecurity recently received a buff via ThreatHunter.ai's new FIVE EYES solution, a cutting-edge approach that offers unparalleled protection for organizations. Utilizing the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) technologies (as well as the expertise of human threat-hunters), this comprehensive suite of key security services represents incredibly advanced cyber safety.



Built on a foundation of five core components, the FIVE EYES solution provides businesses with a range of valuable resources:

  • With First Eyes, businesses can manage potential risks and protect against cyber attacks via robust cybersecurity programs and related measures.
  • More Eyes offers advanced capabilities for threat detection and response, including 24/7 monitoring and dedicated experts.
  • Extra Eyes provides real-time mitigation and hands-on support, including MSSP services and vCISO programs.
  • Secret Eyes offers a live threat feed of data unique to each customer's visibility needs.
  • Finally, Private Eyes offers dark web monitoring and customized threat intelligence, protecting businesses from reputational and financial damage.

'At ThreatHunter.ai, we believe that cybersecurity is about more than just a series of tools and technologies,' said CEO James McMurry. 'It's about combining advanced AI and ML with expert human threat-hunters to deliver a comprehensive solution that truly provides complete coverage and protection. That's what the FIVE EYES solution is all about.'


This FIVE EYES solution is available now.




