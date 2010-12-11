[April 18, 2023] ThreatHunter.ai's Five Layers of Cybersecurity via FIVE EYES

TMCnet News The world of cybersecurity recently received a buff via ThreatHunter.ai's new FIVE EYES solution, a cutting-edge approach that offers unparalleled protection for organizations. Utilizing the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) technologies (as well as the expertise of human threat-hunters), this comprehensive suite of key security services represents incredibly advanced cyber safety.



Built on a foundation of five core components, the FIVE EYES solution provides businesses with a range of valuable resources: With First Eyes, businesses can manage potential risks and protect against cyber attacks via robust cybersecurity programs and related measures.

More Eyes offers advanced capabilities for threat detection and response, including 24/7 monitoring and dedicated experts.

Extra Eyes provides real-time mitigation and hands-on support, including MSSP services and vCISO programs.

Secret Eyes offers a live threat feed of data unique to each customer's visibility needs.

Finally, Private Eyes offers dark web monitoring and customized threat intelligence, protecting businesses from reputational and financial damage. 'At ThreatHunter.ai, we believe that cybersecurity is about more than just a series of tools and technologies,' said CEO James McMurry. 'It's about combining advanced AI and ML with expert human threat-hunters to deliver a comprehensive solution that truly provides complete coverage and protection. That's what the FIVE EYES solution is all about.'

This FIVE EYES solution is available now.





Edited by Alex Passett



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]