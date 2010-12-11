[April 18, 2023] New York Federal Reserve Chief to Give Keynote at Bermuda Climate Summit, June 26-27

The keynote address at the second annual Bermuda Climate Summit, presented by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), in partnership with KBRA, will be given by Joshua Rosenberg, Chief Risk Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of New York on June 27. The theme of this year's event is 'Bermuda - Climate Central' and some of the sessions confirmed to date include: The Power of Partnerships, which will be moderated by Jeff Manson, SVP Underwriting and Head of Global Public Sector Partnership, Renaissance Re Ltd, and will include panellists Ekhosuehi Iyahen, Secretary General, Insurance Development Forum, Sid Miller, Director, Climate Wise, Rebekah Clement, Head of Sustainability, Lloyds, and Chair of SMI Climate Action Committee, and Tim Nielander, Founder and President, GP3 Institute. David Hart, BDA, CEO said, "We are so excited to have such leading climate experts speak to our second annual Bermuda Climate Summit. They will share why climate is such an important topic and how Bermuda is the perfect place to develop climate risk solutions. We also look forward to showcasing Bermuda to potential investors from overseas who may be looking for climate-friendly domiciles in which to invest." Impact of a Changing Climate on Atlantic Hurricane Frequency and Severity will be moderated by Marla Pourrabbani, Data Scientist, Senior Manager, ESG and Sustainability, Deloitte, and features panellists, Dr. Pete Dailey, Head of Research, Aeolus, Liz Henderson, Co-Head Catastrophe Analytics, Executive Managing Director, Reinsurance Solutions, Aon, Dr. Peter Sousounis, Vice President/Director Climate Change Research, Verisk, Craig Tillman, Presient, RenaissanceRe Risk Sciences.



Net Zero? will be moderated by Miqdaad Versi, Head of ESG, Oxbow Partners, UK, and feature panelists Rachael Dalheise. Head of Sustainability, Convex, Andrew MacFarlane, Head of Climate, AXA XL, a Division of AXA, and Andrew Smith, Chief Risk and Sustainability Officer at Conduit Re. Global Climate Risk will include Dr. Mark Guishard, Director, Bermuda Weather Service, Dr. Raveem Ismail, Head of Parametric Underwriting, Africa Specialty Risks (ASR Re) and Dr. Simon Young, Senior Director, Willis Towers Watson.

Delegates are encouraged to register soon as the early bird rate of $395 will expire after this Monday, April 24. Overseas guests are also reminded to book their hotel rooms online before May 25, to enjoy special rates at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, where the Bermuda Climate Summit will be held from June 26-27, 2023. The BDA is grateful for the continued support of our headline sponsor KBRA, as well as: diamond sponsor Conduit Re; gold sponsors Deloitte and Hub Culture; and silver sponsors KPMG, Aspen, Belco and Aeolus. Our supporting sponsor is Butterfield. Our media partners are The Insurer, and Bermuda:Re+ILS. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available; please e-mail [email protected] if you wish to participate. CONNECTING BUSINESS The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate, or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business in Bermuda smooth and beneficial. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006172/en/

