[April 18, 2023] Aircall Launches New AI Features to Enhance Customer Experience for SMBs

TMCnet News Aircall, a phone and communication platform, has announced the launch of new AI features that provide transcription capabilities for sales and support teams to increase performance and productivity. Aircall's new technology solution aims to help small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) improve their customer experience (CX) by offering easy-to-use call and voicemail transcription. The new AI features will provide sales and support teams with business insights, enabling better efficiencies and customer insights.



Salesforce reports that 66% of customers expect companies to understand their expectations and needs. Aircall's AI features are designed to address this by enabling reps to maintain productivity and customer insight while having meaningful conversations. The call and voicemail transcriptions can help team leaders gain a better understanding of customer needs, build assets for training, monitor team performance, and identify and share coachable moments. Aircall's new AI features mark a new era for how sales and support teams work and will be available for call and voicemail recordings in English and French, with more languages to be added over time based on customer demand.

The feature processes one minute of audio in nine seconds, synchronizes with existing CRM setups to quickly browse through deals, and provides a direct link to the recording and transcript. The new features optimize sales performance, reduce the time needed in the process, and help SMBs maintain high levels of quality assurance across their support teams. Pierre-Baptiste Béchu, Aircall co-founder and CTPO, believes that AI technology should be as accessible for SMBs as it is for larger enterprises. The functionality of Aircall's AI features is designed to meet the exact needs of customers and drive performance through conversation. The launch of the new AI features is the first step in Aircall's vision, and for many SMBs, it will be theirs too. By adopting AI technology to bring transcription to its product, Aircall is reducing the cost many SMBs face in subscribing to third-party vendors outside of their existing tech suite. With this launch, Aircall is entering the space at a time when SMBs are increasingly looking for ways to drive sales performance and unlock business insights while maintaining a lean SaaS (News - Alert) ecosystem that is good for their teams and their budget.





