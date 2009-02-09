[April 18, 2023] LinkedIn and CLEAR Team Up to Boost Digital Trust and Safety

TMCnet News LinkedIn and CLEAR, a secure identity company, are partnering to enhance digital safety and trust. The two companies will empower LinkedIn (News - Alert) users to verify their identity with CLEAR for free, in an effort to provide additional comfort that the people they encounter on LinkedIn are real and represented authentically.



LinkedIn's almost 200 million U.S.-based members have the option to verify their identity with CLEAR using their government-issued ID and a selfie. Existing CLEAR users will simply be prompted to snap a selfie to verify their LinkedIn account. This new partnership offers consumers and businesses additional peace of mind when interacting on LinkedIn.

'At LinkedIn, we are investing in verification and making it free to all of our members. We know authenticity matters, and we want the people, companies, and jobs you engage with every day to be real and trusted,' said Oscar Rodriguez (News - Alert), LinkedIn Head of Trust and Privacy. 'Identity is foundational to building trust online. CLEAR and LinkedIn are partnering to enhance trust on LinkedIn's platform by offering users a free, simple way to protect themselves and others,' said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of CLEAR. 'Ensuring authentic digital interactions helps protect real people.' This partnership is part of LinkedIn's ongoing commitment to fostering a trusted professional community. LinkedIn announced several ways people can verify specifics about their identities, workplaces, and jobs for free on LinkedIn. The Powered by CLEAR platform enables frictionless confirmation of users' identity and credentials to make everyday experiences safer and easier. CLEAR's 15 million members can frictionlessly affirm their identity with CLEAR for free wherever they go, whether they're networking online, visiting a doctor, checking into a hotel, renting a car, or attending a sporting event. This partnership highlights the importance of digital safety and trust in today's world, as people rely on digital platforms for various aspects of their lives. By providing a simple and free way to verify their identity, LinkedIn and CLEAR aim to create a more authentic and secure digital community for their users.





