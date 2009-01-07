TMCnet News
NEW EUROMONITOR SOLUTION TO HELP BUSINESSES DRIVE E-COMMERCE GROWTH
LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research company Euromonitor International has launched a new data solution that focuses on e-commerce, providing businesses with market intelligence and valuable insights to aid their decision-making process on how consumers are engaging with brands online.
The new Euromonitor E-Commerce solution provides online sales data by industry, category, company, brand, and retailer, updated every three months. This data helps companies benchmark performance, uncover growth opportunities, strike the right partnerships and gain a competitive advantage to enhance their online successes.
According to Euromonitor, the global pandemic accelerated growth of e-commerce sales, as companies increased their focus on digital sales channels due to lockdown measures. Consumers spent USD 3.3 trillion shopping online in 2022, 65% more than before COVID-19. E-Commerce is forecast to remain a dominant force in retailing, accounting for 47% of retail growth by 2027.
Reflecting on the launch, Jared Koerten, Head of E-Commerce at Euromonitor International, said:
"We are excited to launch the new Euromonitor E-Commerce solution, which will provide our customers with the insights they need to make informed decisions and drive growth in the e-commerce space. As e-commerce continues to dominate retail, it is more important than ever for companies to have access to accurate and reliable online sales data. By providng detailed quarterly insights into the e-commerce landscape in 12 countries, we can help businesses to identify new online opportunities and optimize their digital presence."
Euromonitor's E-Commerce solution includes:
For more information, please visit Euromonitor International's e-commerce website.
