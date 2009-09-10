[April 17, 2023] Raydiant Launches New Tool for Brick-and-Mortar Businesses to Enhance Frontline Employee Interaction

TMCnet News Raydiant, the experience operating system (OS) provider for physical locations, has launched a new Task Management feature on its Employee Experience (EX) platform. The new tool is designed to improve how brick-and-mortar businesses interact with their frontline employees by creating a command center for task management that boosts productivity, streamlines workflows, and ensures clear communication between employees and employers.



The Task Management feature is included in the Messaging and Communication capabilities of the Employee Experience platform. The feature allows task messages to be sent in the app's Huddle feed, a centralized newsfeed for employee messages. Senders can assign tasks to any combination of employees or teams and include up to 20 subtasks in a task message. Employees can check off subtasks as they are completed, and task senders and other employees can view these updates in real time. The feature also enables senders to set up recurring task messages for processes that need to be repeated regularly. Raydiant's Task Management feature is expected to improve employee satisfaction and engagement, streamline workflows, and boost productivity, making it perfect for restaurants, retail stores, hospitality, and service providers. The feature is especially relevant for brick-and-mortar businesses that need to manage multiple shifts of frontline workers whose schedules often change.

'We are excited to bring Task Management to our Employee Experience solution,' said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. 'This addition to our platform offers our customers another way to engage their workers, streamline messaging to their employees, and improve the overall customer experience.' Raydiant's Employee Experience platform already includes other features such as Reward and Recognition, which are designed to enhance the employee experience in physical locations. The Task Management feature is now available for all Employee Experience (EX) customers. For businesses interested in learning more about Task Management and Employee Experience (EX), visit Raydiant.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



