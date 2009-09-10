[April 17, 2023] Tethr Announces Tethr Live, A New Real-Time Conversation Analytics Solution

TMCnet News Tethr, the AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, has launched Tethr Live, a real-time conversation analytics solution aimed at helping contact center agents navigate customer conversations. The platform will provide insights from the Tethr platform to customer conversations as they occur with agent assist prompts that help steer conversations toward faster, easier resolution.



Tethr is a platform that ingests unstructured data from voice, chat, and other customer interaction platforms, identifies key moments using advanced conversation analysis, and then populates prebuilt dashboards with valuable insights. Companies use Tethr to gather intelligence about their contact center performance, sales, and customer experience, especially about sources of friction customers face when contacting them. With Tethr Live, contact center agents can view compliance checklists, receive next-best-action recommendations triggered by moments in the conversation, and see AI-generated summaries after completed conversations. The solution can also trigger knowledge base articles and other helpful call resolution documentation based on the context of conversations, all in real-time. Contact center supervisors can monitor real-time call transcripts from their team and configure which types of events they want to receive immediate alerts about, enabling coaching opportunities in the moment.

'Tethr Live provides agents with real-time analytics that can help them navigate the complexities of customer conversations with ease,' said Tethr CEO Robert Beasley. 'We designed Tethr Live with a singular goal: Make customer and agent experiences as seamless and effortless as possible. We didn't want to add more noise to an already overwhelming job.' Tethr Live's features are aimed at making customer interactions more efficient and effective, and improving the customer experience. Companies can use the real-time conversation analytics solution to identify ways to reduce churn, increase sales, reduce costs, and improve the customer experience. Tethr was founded with a vision to help companies get more value from customer interactions. The platform uses AI to analyze and provide insights on customer conversations, leading to more efficient, effective interactions. To learn more about Tethr and Tethr Live, visit tethr.com.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



