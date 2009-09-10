[April 17, 2023] Next-Generation Battery Successfully Tested in Stratospheric Conditions

TMCnet News Manufacturer of next-gen batteries Enpower Greentech, Inc. (EGI) recently announced its successful development of a high-performance battery, made possible by its collab with SoftBank Corp. The battery was designed to perform in extreme stratospheric conditions where what's known as High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS) are able to provide wireless communications.



Here are the long-story-short details: Prior to deployment, the battery pack underwent rigorous testing e.g. ground tests for crash, thermal abuse, vibration, and external short circuit, before being tested in the stratosphere.

The battery pack design provided 300 Wh/kg energy, i.e. from the EGI cells rated at 439 Wh/kg.

This test marked the first successful operation of EGI's lithium-metal battery in extremely low temperatures (around -60°C) and near-vacuum pressures (of 0.05atm) in the stratosphere. The deployment comes at an optimal time, given the market demand for high-performance batteries is increasing as more businesses and government entities seek to reduce their carbon footprints. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global lithium-ion battery market size was valued at $36.7 billion in 2019 alone, and is projected to reach $129.3 billion by 2027 (growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027). The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy sources.

EGI will continue to develop and commercialize this next-gen battery, with regional advantages allowing them to achieve breakthrough innovations from their subsidiaries in the U.S., China, and Japan. The company remains committed to providing innovative and sustainable battery solutions, such as greener HAPS (i.e. powered by solar) in addition to drones, e-Aviation and electric vehicles (EVs), in order to actively contribute to a greener future for everyone.





