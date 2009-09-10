[April 17, 2023] New Research from Nylas Highlights the Immense Value Developers are Placing on Speed, Automation, and APIs

Nylas, the state-of-the-art communications platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single API integration, today released its inaugural State of Developer Experience 2023 Report, which highlights the key trends and technologies that are shaping both the developer experience today as well as for years to come. The report is comprised of insights from a global audience of developers, technical leaders, and decision-makers revealing the business-critical nature of APIs, with 86% of developers saying they anticipate using APIs more frequently this year than last. Additionally, Nylas found that 95% of developers would like to see their companies invest more heavily in APIs within the next year. "This inaugural report reaffirms the shifts that we are seeing in the market as businesses are increasingly relying on APIs and automation as a means to empower developer speed, productivity, and value," said Gleb Polyakov, Co-Founder & CEO of Nylas. "In today's competitive market and ever-changing economy, curating a world-class developer experience can eliminate bottlenecks, foster innovation, increase employee retention, and put organizations in the best position to succeed and grow." The State of Developer Experience 2023 paints a complete picture of what developers want and need in order to make their lives easier. Some of the key findings include: 98% of developers view APIs as a key contributor to helpingthemselves and their team get their work done.

Nearly half of developers said they are either always or often overwhelmed by the number of tools they use daily.

Speed ranked highest among respondents when asked to rank the benefits of working with APIs.

2 out of 3 developers said they'd like to see their company invest more heavily in AI for workflow automation and to curate better user and customer experiences.



Giving Power to the Developers: Teams can now build, test, and scope out their projects for up to 10 accounts with Nylas for free. Developers can experience Nylas' easy-to-follow quickstart guides, reducing the hassle of integration while increasing speed and productivity.

Pricing and Packaging: With Entry, Core, and Plus tiers, developers have the ability to select and customize the plan that best fits their needs.

Time Savings: Avoid having to build and maintain integrations in-house - resulting in significant cost and time savings and the ability to focus on core business strategies while bringing valuable products and features to market sooner. Read the State of Developer Experience 2023 in its entirety at http://www.nylas.com/state-of-api-developer-experience/ and register for the State of Developer Experience webinar featuring Nylas SVP of Product, Isaac Nassimi at https://info.nylas.com/Webinar-DevExResearch_RegistrationPage.html.

The State of Developer Experience 2023 brought together insights from over 1,200 developers, technical leaders, and executives across the United State and the U.K. The survey was fielded over approximately six weeks in January and February of 2023. To learn more about Nylas, visit www.nylas.com. About Nylas Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to increase velocity and seamlessly build customizable email and scheduling capabilities through state-of-the-art APIs. Nylas is the only platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single integration. Companies like Upwork, Rippling, Wix, Dialpad, and more turn to Nylas to quickly and securely launch critical features, enabling them to spend less time on their infrastructure and more time building software with limitless potential. Learn more at www.nylas.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005011/en/

