New Research from Nylas Highlights the Immense Value Developers are Placing on Speed, Automation, and APIs
Nylas, the state-of-the-art communications platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single API integration, today released its inaugural State of Developer Experience 2023 Report, which highlights the key trends and technologies that are shaping both the developer experience today as well as for years to come. The report is comprised of insights from a global audience of developers, technical leaders, and decision-makers revealing the business-critical nature of APIs, with 86% of developers saying they anticipate using APIs more frequently this year than last. Additionally, Nylas found that 95% of developers would like to see their companies invest more heavily in APIs within the next year.
"This inaugural report reaffirms the shifts that we are seeing in the market as businesses are increasingly relying on APIs and automation as a means to empower developer speed, productivity, and value," said Gleb Polyakov, Co-Founder & CEO of Nylas. "In today's competitive market and ever-changing economy, curating a world-class developer experience can eliminate bottlenecks, foster innovation, increase employee retention, and put organizations in the best position to succeed and grow."
The State of Developer Experience 2023 paints a complete picture of what developers want and need in order to make their lives easier. Some of the key findings include:
Read the State of Developer Experience 2023 in its entirety at http://www.nylas.com/state-of-api-developer-experience/ and register for the State of Developer Experience webinar featuring Nylas SVP of Product, Isaac Nassimi at https://info.nylas.com/Webinar-DevExResearch_RegistrationPage.html.
The State of Developer Experience 2023 brought together insights from over 1,200 developers, technical leaders, and executives across the United State and the U.K. The survey was fielded over approximately six weeks in January and February of 2023.
About Nylas
Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to increase velocity and seamlessly build customizable email and scheduling capabilities through state-of-the-art APIs. Nylas is the only platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single integration. Companies like Upwork, Rippling, Wix, Dialpad, and more turn to Nylas to quickly and securely launch critical features, enabling them to spend less time on their infrastructure and more time building software with limitless potential.
