[April 14, 2023]

Genesys Orchestrates Banking Transformations for Rabobank

TMCnet News

Dutch financial services company Rabobank has successfully transformed into a digital banking force using the Genesys Cloud CX platform.







Rabobank - serves retail and corporate clients in the Netherlands that focus on the global food and agriculture sectors - is now a digitally powered, more customer-focused cooperative bank in the Netherlands, thanks to the Genesys Cloud CX platform's digital and AI innovation.

With this news, Rabobank has officially moved away from disconnected on-premises solutions to embrace a cloud-first customer experience strategy via the Genesys Cloud CX solution, which supports 15,000 users across 80 departments. The bank was facing both rising call and chat volumes (resulting in longer queues and wait times), some of the traffic of which included basic inquiries like checking balances, calls about debit or credit cards, and reporting lost cards.

To increase scalability and meet consumer expectations for faster, more personalized services, Rabobank leveraged Genesys' solution's extensive artificial intelligence (AI) and automation capabilities, unlocking the technical foundation to orchestrate seamless customer and employee experiences across self-assisted and human-assisted interactions. (The composability of the Genesys Cloud CX platform also increased Rabobank's velocity of innovation, granting it a competitive edge.)

Rabobank now offers a new conversational banking service model that runs entirely on the Genesys Cloud CX solution.

'We wanted a partner with a cloud-native solution built from the ground up, rather than an on-premises product repackaged for the cloud,' said Thom Kokhuis, Head of Conversational Banking at Rabobank. 'We needed a strategy that leaned toward DevOps wizardry and rapid innovation with open application programming interfaces and a microservices architecture. With Genesys, we've seen convenience and customer satisfaction rates of 90% and above.'