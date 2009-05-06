[April 14, 2023] Redbrick's Next-Gen Visual Coding Tech, OOBC, Patented in the US

TMCnet News Redbrick, a metaverse creation platform, has been granted a patent for its next-generation visual coding technology, Objective Oriented Block Coding (OOBC), in the United States. The CEO of Redbrick, Yang Yeongmo, announced that the patent registration was completed in March, just five months after filing a patent application with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) based on an accelerated examination system. The patent registration follows a previous registration of the OOBC technology in Korea in August 2022.



OOBC allows users to write code in a sentence-like structure by combining blocks made up of coding language, similar to formulating an English sentence by combining vocabulary cards. This unique technology allows individuals without knowledge of text-based coding languages, such as C and Python, to create metaverse content easily. Additionally, OOBC differs from other block-coding techniques by enabling users to combine coding language blocks in the order of 'subject,' 'verb' and 'predicate' using the Drag & Drop method, making coding more accessible to beginners. Redbrick has already built a thriving 'Creator Economy' ecosystem that enables anyone without coding knowledge to create, sell, and purchase metaverse content. The platform boasts almost 200,000 creators who have created over 600,000 metaverse content using OOBC and other tools. Redbrick has attracted investments totaling $20 million, including a $15 million Series B financing from NH Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. last year. These investments reflect the recognition of the company's unique technologies, such as OOBC.

Yeongmo expressed his satisfaction with the patent registration, stating that it recognizes Redbrick's differentiated technology in the United States, the birthplace of advanced IT technology with the presence of Silicon Valley. The company plans to expand its ecosystem by attracting metaverse creators from other countries to its creator economy market, in addition to its domestic market. With its innovative technology and thriving creator economy ecosystem, Redbrick is poised to continue leading the way in the fast-growing metaverse industry.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



