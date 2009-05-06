[April 14, 2023] NWN Carousel Launches Two New Security Services for Hybrid Work Environments

TMCnet News Cloud communications service provider, NWN (News - Alert) Carousel, has announced the launch of two new security services designed to provide companies with enhanced levels of network security and protection against cyber threats. The services are part of NWN Carousel's efforts to meet the growing need for secure communication in hybrid work environments.



The Secure Hybrid Work Assessment is a five-phase, onsite evaluation that provides expert guidance to assess a company's security vulnerabilities and offers a prioritized roadmap of initiatives designed to improve their cybersecurity. This fixed-price assessment will enable organizations to understand and improve their levels of protection against cyber threats. The Next-Generation Firewall Service delivers world-class security controls with reliable visibility and unified management. This service offers the best set of integrations between core networking functions and network security, resulting in unparalleled protection, operational ease of use, and the industry's best threat protection in a feature-rich offering.

Jim Sullivan, CEO of NWN Carousel, stated that 'as businesses quickly adopt hybrid work models and cloud-based communication technologies, security becomes critical to ensuring uninterrupted operations and superior customer experiences. Our latest services provide the secure-by-design capabilities and end-to-end connectivity options - all integrated with our Experience Management Platform.' Over the past 24 months, NWN Carousel has become a widely recognized provider of integrated security services, recently awarded Cisco (News - Alert)'s Security Partner of the Year 2022, East. The company is considered the premier cybersecurity provider for enterprises and public sector organizations nationwide. In a recent customer survey conducted by the company titled '2022 Secure Hybrid Work,' over 60% of respondents confirmed that current security challenges are related to granting employees secure access for devices and applications both in-office and remote. NWN Carousel's latest security services come at a time when many organizations are adopting hybrid work models that involve a mix of in-office and remote work. As a result, cybersecurity has become more critical than ever, and NWN Carousel's latest offerings are a welcome addition for companies looking to protect themselves against cyber threats. To learn more about NWN Carousel's Secure Hybrid Work Assessment or to get started on a Next-Generation Firewall upgrade, interested parties can visit the company's website.





